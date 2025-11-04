Zeb Nickel Corp.: Mining Right Granted and Executed for Zeb Nickel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEB Nickel Corp. (ZBNI:TSX-V) (OTC:ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the South African Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources ("DMPR") has granted and executed Mining Right LP30/5/1/2/2/10174MR in favour of Lesego Platinum Uitloop (Pty) Ltd ("LPU"), the project company for the Zeb Nickel Project, located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa.

The Mining Right has a 30-year term to 2055, and covers an area of 4,703.70 ha across certain portions of the Bloemhof 4KS, Uitloop 3KS, Amatava 41KS, and Piet Potgietersrust Town & Townlands 44KS farms, in the Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Post-execution formalities are underway, and the Mining Right is in the process of being submitted for registration at the Mineral and Petroleum Titles Registration Office, in Pretoria. Zeb will update the market once registration is confirmed.

Operations

As announced on 16 October 2025, ground gravity and frequency-domain electromagnetic (EM) surveys are scheduled to commence shortly, over two priority targets at the Zeb Nickel Project. The objective of these surveys is to refine the geometry of the identified conductors and generate decision-ready drill targets. The Company will provide a further update to the market on modelling outputs, drill parameters and timing following receipt of the contractor's report.

John Zorbas, Director, commented: "The granting and execution of the Mining Right materially de-risks Zeb Nickel by securing the right for 30 years and positions the project to engage quality partners as we advance. Our immediate priority is to complete the ground EM and gravity survey and associated modelling and present a clear, efficient drill plan focused on the highest ranked targets; registration formalities are in progress."

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

