Zeb Nickel Corp.: Commencement of Ground-Based Geophysical Programme

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV:ZBNI)(OTCQB:ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that line preparation activities commenced on 2 March along the survey lines required for the planned ground-based geophysical programme at the Zeb Nickel Project.

The line preparation marks the start of the next phase of exploration, aimed at enhancing the resolution and refining the interpretation of the previously completed airborne geophysical surveys.

Ground-Based Geophysical Programme

The ground-based geophysical survey will be conducted over two priority survey areas (as outlined in the map below) and will include:

High-resolution gravity surveys

Frequency-domain electromagnetic (FDEM) surveys

These surveys are being undertaken to improve the resolution and accuracy of the airborne EM, magnetic, and gravity datasets previously completed across the Project.

Figure 1: Maps showing the ground-based geophysical survey areas, with the first survey area in the bottom-right of the maps and the second survey area in the top-left. Line preparations along the survey lines commenced in the first survey area on 2 March.

Purpose and Benefits

While the airborne surveys successfully identified several coincident gravity-magnetic-electromagnetic anomalies and confirmed the presence of a magmatic conduit system, ground-based geophysics provides:

Higher spatial resolution compared to airborne surveys

Improved anomaly definition and depth constraints

Enhanced discrimination between lithological contrasts and sulphide conductors

Greater confidence in prioritising drill targets

In particular, the frequency-domain electromagnetic survey is designed to better delineate conductive bodies that may represent semi-massive to massive nickel sulphide mineralisation associated with the interpreted magmatic conduit system.

The higher-resolution gravity data will further assist in mapping dense ultramafic bodies and identifying potential sulphide accumulations within structural trap-sites.

Together, these surveys are expected to significantly refine drill targeting and reduce exploration risk ahead of the next drilling phase.

John Zorbas, Director, commented:

"The commencement of ground-based geophysics represents an important technical step forward for the Zeb Nickel Project. While the airborne programme successfully identified several compelling targets, the higher-resolution ground surveys will allow us to sharpen our focus on the most prospective semi-massive nickel sulphide targets. This work is designed to maximise the effectiveness of our upcoming drilling campaign."

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA).Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

