Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., Commences Initial Production of its Pre-Workout Performance Supplement

Plans to conduct consumer and safety testing during second quarter 2025

Desert Stream Inc.,a leading private label manufacturer in the health and wellness industry, performing initial production

Single dose pre-workout supplement expected to be available in at least three flavors and launch in specialty retailers of nutritional products in 2025

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending disruptive drug and supplement delivery technology, announced today it has begun initial production of its single dose pre workout supplement utilizing Aspire's patent-pending and proprietary sublingual delivery technology. The clinically dosed pre-workout formula is expected to be conveniently packaged in a single serving sachet for easy on-the-go use. The Company expects to begin consumer and safety testing of this supplement product during the second quarter of 2025.

Aspire's initial pre-workout supplement features 100mg of caffeine as well as beta alanine (which helps reduce lactic acid buildup) and is designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential. Aspire's sachets are easy to use, do not need to be mixed with water (no more scoops and messy bottles), and contain a precise amount of caffeine.

Market Overview

With the increasing popularity of fitness and exercise, the demand for pre-workout supplements has grown exponentially. According to Straits Research, "The global pre-workout supplements market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 29.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The demand for pre-workout supplements is driven by consumers' awareness of the need for fitness supplements and the rising demand for nutritional products that enhance performance. Additionally, the increasing number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums, coupled with rising non-traditional users, is also anticipated to increase demand for pre-workout supplements."

"We are committed to delivering a platform of the most effective pre-workout formulations in the market, helping athletes of all levels achieve their fitness goals, while staying true to our commitment of providing premium and trusted clinically studied ingredients," said Kraig Higginson, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "Aspire has developed a pre-workout product that uses our sublingual delivery method which is expected to allow users to better control the amount of caffeine they need and when it will be delivered in their bodies."

Higginson added, "The team at Desert Stream, known throughout the industry for maintaining the highest of quality product controls, has been very supportive as we plan for future scalability and market penetration."

About Desert Stream, Inc.

Desert Stream Incorporated, based in Nephi, Utah, is a leading Vitamin Supplement Manufacturer with expertise in encapsulation, powder processing, and flexible packaging services.

Specializing in high-quality production methods, Desert Stream Incorporated is dedicated to providing top-notch services to meet the needs of their clients in the health and wellness industry. For more information, please visit https://www.dsiutah.co/

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a novel soluble formulation which addresses emergencies, drug efficacy, dosage management, and response time. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

