RedChip Companies, Inc.: Bullfrog AI and Connect Biopharma Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRG) and Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:CNTB) and on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BFRG: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bfrg_access.html

CNTB: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cntb_access

In an exclusive interview, Vin Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bullfrog AI, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is revolutionizing drug discovery and development with Bullfrog Data Networks, a cutting-edge platform powered by its proprietary bfLEAP technology. Designed for small and mid-sized biopharma companies, Bullfrog Data Networks enables users to harness high-dimensional, multi-modal datasets, uncovering hidden relationships and pathways to accelerate target identification, clinical trial optimization, and drug repurposing. By providing affordable, AI-powered insights, Bullfrog AI enhances decision-making and efficiency across the industry-helping resource-constrained organizations do more with less while enabling larger enterprises to optimize R&D investments and streamline drug development. In addition to driving growth through its Data Networks platform, Bullfrog AI continues to advance its portfolio of licensed drug assets and partnerships with world-class research institutions like the J. Craig Venter Institute and the Lieber Institute for Brain Development.

Barry Quart, CEO of Connect Biopharma, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's innovative therapeutics designed to transform the treatment landscape for inflammatory diseases driven by T-cell dysfunction. The company's lead candidate, rademikibart, is a next-generation, highly differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Ra), with potential applications in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-markets collectively representing multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunities. Backed by robust clinical data from a global Phase 2 study demonstrating superior efficacy, rapid onset of action, and a favorable safety profile, Connect is strategically positioned to enter clinical trials targeting acute exacerbations in respiratory diseases, an area of significant unmet medical need. With a newly strengthened U.S.-based management team experienced in successful drug development and regulatory execution, including having collectively received FDA marketing approval for 16 therapeutic products, and with deep expertise in business development, corporate strategy, finance and operations, Connect Biopharma is uniquely positioned as it moves toward pivotal clinical milestones and commercialization.

BFRG and CNTB are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.

Bullfrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, Bullfrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information, visit Bullfrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Ra) antibody. With an initial focus on acute exacerbations-an area with significant unmet need-rademikibart has the potential to also drive chronic utilization in asthma and COPD amongst the approximately 1 million asthma patients and 1.3 million COPD patients in the U.S. who experience acute exacerbations annually. In a Phase 2 trial for asthma, rademikibart demonstrated strong efficacy and safety data, with clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbations and rapid, statistically significant improvements in FEV1, observed within one week-and in most cases, within 24 hours via home spirometry.

For more information visit www.connectbiopharm.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire