RedChip Companies, Inc.: Processa Pharmaceuticals and BullFrog AI Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

In an exclusive interview, George Ng, CEO of Processa Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how Processa is redefining oncology drug development by transforming existing chemotherapy agents into safer, more effective Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapies. Ng highlights the company's lead asset, PCS6422 (NGC-Cap), now enrolling patients in a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer, and shares how Processa's Regulatory Science Approach positions it to generate superior tumor-targeting drugs with significantly reduced toxicity. He also discusses the company's recent $7M capital infusion, value-driving partnership with Intact Therapeutics for PCS12852, and its strategic pipeline realignment to prioritize assets with strong commercial and regulatory potential. With multiple near-term catalysts and a capital-efficient model, Processa offers a compelling microcap investment opportunity in the oncology space.

Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how BullFrog is redefining drug development through its enterprise-ready AI platform, BullFrog Data Networks, powered by the proprietary bfLEAP engine. Singh explains how the company's multimodal, causal AI technology enables life sciences companies to uncover novel drug targets, optimize clinical trials, and repurpose existing therapies-dramatically reducing development costs and timelines. He highlights BullFrog's recent commercial expansion through a strategic alliance with global CRO Sygnature Discovery, expected to generate up to $30 million in revenue by 2028, as well as exclusive research collaborations with institutions like the J. Craig Venter Institute and Lieber Institute. With a scalable, cloud-deployable platform and a business model built for recurring software revenue, BullFrog AI offers investors a unique opportunity at the intersection of biotech and next-generation artificial intelligence.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. In addition to its core oncology programs, Processa is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for non-oncology assets to unlock additional value

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

