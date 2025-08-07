Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40161 | ISIN: US74275C3043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.08.25 | 21:59
0,226 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Processa Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investment and Evaluates Corporate Crypto Treasury Strategies

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapies for cancer patients, today announced that it has secured a strategic investment and that it is evaluating corporate cryptocurrency treasury strategies as part of its broader financial and growth objectives.

We believe that strategic engagement with emerging financial technologies, including select cryptocurrencies with potential yield-generating capabilities, may offer novel avenues to diversify our capital base and enhance financial flexibility, while providing an opportunity for long-term value creation.

While we remain committed to rigorous compliance with all applicable regulatory standards, we recognize the potential for blockchain-based assets to contribute meaningfully to the funding of our clinical development programs. This approach could allow us to reduce dilution for existing shareholders, access additional sources of capital, and position the company at the forefront of biotech-fintech convergence.

We are evaluating these opportunities with a focus on long-term value creation, transparency, and responsible stewardship of investor capital.

George Ng, CEO of Processa stated, "We continue to deliver on the operational commitments, seeking meaningful therapies for patients, while exploring innovative financial strategies that can support optimal outcomes for Processa's shareholders and stakeholders."

Processa has also engaged LifeSci Capital, LLC in an advisory capacity in connection with implementing its cryptocurrency treasury strategy.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. In addition to its core oncology programs, Processa is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for non-oncology assets to unlock additional value.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Patrick Lin
(925) 683-3218
plin@processapharma.com

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
PCSA@redchip.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.