- CSE selected for high-profile Canadian listing -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of SNDL Inc. ("SNDL" or the "Company"). The Edmonton-based company's common shares, which previously traded exclusively on the Nasdaq Stock Market, began trading on the CSE today under the symbol SNDL.

SNDL is a vertically integrated cannabis company and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis distributor in Canada. The Company produces and markets a variety of popular cannabis brands and has several well-known retail brands including Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Superette. It is focused on growth, having recently announced an agreement to buy 32 cannabis retail stores in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

SNDL has joined the CSE's Senior Tier, which is reserved for its larger and more advanced issuers. Senior Tier issuers have more prescriptive disclosure and governance requirements and are accessible to a broader range of institutional investors and index funds compared to the Exchange's smaller issuers.

"We are delighted that SNDL chose the CSE from among all Canadian exchanges for this high-profile listing. It is among the most advanced cannabis companies to list on the CSE and further strengthens our leading cohort of global cannabis companies," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "This listing underscores the CSE's reputation as an attractive destination for established companies to achieve their liquidity and capital market objectives."

"Listing on the CSE enhances SNDL's structural flexibility and creates optionality for shareholders while reinforcing our commitment to the Canadian market," said Zach George, CEO of SNDL. "As regulated product markets continue to evolve, this listing positions us to pursue growth opportunities with greater agility and alignment to our long-term vision."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)