ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino acquires Valentus Global to increase distribution power in Europe

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino has acquired the rights to US/UK-based direct selling company Valentus Global's distributor database and associated customer records, inventory, and IP rights via an asset purchase. This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global scale with innovative biotechnology and a pioneering product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Valentus Global Inc. is a direct selling company based in Delaware, USA, with most of its operations and sales in Europe. The brand portfolio offers a range of innovative products in wellness, nutrition, and health.

A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based diet with cellular-level nutrition, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will shape the foundation of the partnership with Valentus Global. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, as well as the asset acquisition of US-based Zurvita in early 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further strong investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets and leverage the product portfolio in new consumer areas.

- "Personalised advice and tailored solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," say Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino, and Paul Person, CEO and owner of Valentus Global. "Together, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything it takes to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience through direct sales."

Zinzino acquires Valentus Global's distributor organization, customer base, inventory, and IP rights to the product portfolio. The business, which last year had sales of over SEK 50 million, mainly distributed in Europe and North America. The merger is expected to create strong growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks, and profitability will thus be able to develop very well using Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization.

Zinzino will pay a total purchase price of SEK 20 million at closing, of which approximately SEK 10 million is the estimated value of the inventory. The purchase price is paid in cash and financed with its own cash.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 16:00 CEST on 11 April 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-acquires-valentus-global-to-increase-distribution-power-in-europe,c4134830

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4134830/ad77fdab4115e536.pdf Press-release-Zinzino-Valentus-202504

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-acquires-valentus-global-to-increase-distribution-power-in-europe-302426621.html