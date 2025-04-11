NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF), Friday announced that Chief Financial Officer and Managing Board Member Barbara Gregor will step down from her role, effective April 30.The decision was made at Gregor's own request and in agreement with the Supervisory Board, as she plans to pursue new professional opportunities.To ensure a smooth leadership transition, the Supervisory Board has appointed Kaveh Rouhi as the new CFO, effective May 1.SMTGF is currently trading at $14.82 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX