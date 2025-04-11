Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140CD | ISIN: US1264021064 | Ticker-Symbol: UCI
Tradegate
10.04.25
19:44 Uhr
250,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,79 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CSW INDUSTRIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSW INDUSTRIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
260,00266,0019:50
262,00266,0019:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2025 14:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSW Industrials, Inc.: CSW Industrials Increases Quarterly Dividend by 12.5% to $0.27 Per Share

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or approximately 12.5%, as compared to the paid dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce the sixth increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our strong balance sheet, cash flows and profitability. Since October of 2017, CSWI has returned $222.4 million in cash to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, while delivering impressive growth, both organically and through accretive acquisitions," said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Details
Dividend Amount:$0.27
Record Date:April 25, 2025
Payable Date:May 9, 2025

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.