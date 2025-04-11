Urbana Corporation Announces Additional Investment in Tetra Trust Company

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that it has substantially increased its equity stake in Tetra Trust Company ("Tetra"), Canada's premier trust company licensed for the custody of digital assets, from 19.5% to 55.6% through the acquisition of additional shares from existing shareholders.

As Canada's first trust company licensed to custody digital assets in Canada, Tetra has been at the forefront of building innovative and trusted financial infrastructure in the new digital age, keeping billions of digital assets safe and secure within the Canadian jurisdiction.

Urbana continues to believe strongly in Tetra's strategy, leadership, and long-term growth potential and commitment to support ongoing initiatives across product innovation, operations, and market expansion. It is excited to have this opportunity to take a much larger position in Tetra.

"We're thrilled to see continued support from Urbana," said Didier Lavallée, CEO of Tetra. "This additional investment is a strong vote of confidence in the direction we're heading and the value we're building for our stakeholders."

The transaction was completed on April 10, 2025. As part of the transaction, Urbana will propose a nominee for an independent board member.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com .

About Tetra

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is the first Canadian and leading trust company licensed to custody digital assets. Backed by major players in the industry such as Urbana Corporation, Canadian Securities Exchange and Coinbase Ventures, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology, setting the standard for digital asset custody in the country. For more information, visit www.tetratrust.com .

