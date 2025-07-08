Urbana Corporation - Report of Voting Results Annual Shareholders' Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025.

Election of Directors

Each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2025, was elected as a director. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee For Withheld Thomas S. Caldwell 5,982,736 (92.63%) 475,974 (7.37%) Beth Colle 6,414,874 (99.32%) 43,836 (0.68%) George D. Elliott 5,961,180 (92.30%) 497,530 (7.70%) Michael B. C. Gundy 5,959,251 (92.27%) 499,459 (7.73%) Charles A.V. Pennock 5,957,060 (92.23%) 501,650 (7.77%)

Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:

For

Withheld 6,447,665 (99.83%) 11,045 (0.17%)

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com