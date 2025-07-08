Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Urbana Corporation
WKN: A0MWN9 | ISIN: CA91707P2089
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 09:00
4,000 Euro
-0,50 % -0,020
Urbana Corporation - Report of Voting Results Annual Shareholders' Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2025.

Election of Directors
Each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2025, was elected as a director. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee ForWithheld
Thomas S. Caldwell5,982,736 (92.63%)475,974 (7.37%)
Beth Colle6,414,874 (99.32%)43,836 (0.68%)
George D. Elliott5,961,180 (92.30%)497,530 (7.70%)
Michael B. C. Gundy5,959,251 (92.27%)499,459 (7.73%)
Charles A.V. Pennock5,957,060 (92.23%)501,650 (7.77%)

Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:

For
Withheld
6,447,665 (99.83%)11,045 (0.17%)

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
