Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Apr-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 146,467 Highest price paid per share: 100.20p Lowest price paid per share: 97.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.2022p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,732,540 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,732,540) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.2022p 146,467

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1713 98.40 08:57:30 00332098425TRLO1 XLON 1872 98.20 08:57:30 00332098426TRLO1 XLON 220 98.60 09:00:13 00332099989TRLO1 XLON 701 98.60 09:00:13 00332099990TRLO1 XLON 778 98.60 09:00:23 00332100095TRLO1 XLON 10 98.60 09:01:39 00332100898TRLO1 XLON 374 98.60 09:01:39 00332100899TRLO1 XLON 145 98.90 09:01:39 00332100900TRLO1 XLON 882 98.90 09:01:54 00332101092TRLO1 XLON 86 98.60 09:05:25 00332103077TRLO1 XLON 345 98.80 09:16:05 00332109427TRLO1 XLON 530 98.80 09:16:05 00332109428TRLO1 XLON 300 98.80 09:18:32 00332111434TRLO1 XLON 200 98.80 09:18:47 00332111551TRLO1 XLON 500 98.80 09:19:12 00332111913TRLO1 XLON 900 98.80 09:19:27 00332112216TRLO1 XLON 200 98.70 09:21:33 00332113441TRLO1 XLON 741 98.70 09:21:33 00332113442TRLO1 XLON 700 98.40 09:23:00 00332114354TRLO1 XLON 216 98.40 09:23:00 00332114355TRLO1 XLON 136 98.10 09:25:30 00332116071TRLO1 XLON 883 98.20 09:29:33 00332119192TRLO1 XLON 920 97.90 09:33:20 00332122341TRLO1 XLON 913 97.50 09:41:48 00332126752TRLO1 XLON 866 97.50 09:43:29 00332127617TRLO1 XLON 915 97.40 09:43:32 00332127660TRLO1 XLON 325 97.40 09:45:40 00332128918TRLO1 XLON 566 97.40 09:45:40 00332128919TRLO1 XLON 888 97.60 10:00:04 00332137114TRLO1 XLON 897 97.80 10:45:20 00332162194TRLO1 XLON 916 97.80 10:47:24 00332163275TRLO1 XLON 34 98.00 10:49:15 00332164293TRLO1 XLON 395 97.90 10:53:15 00332166348TRLO1 XLON 489 97.90 10:53:15 00332166349TRLO1 XLON 933 99.00 11:10:31 00332168503TRLO1 XLON 934 99.60 11:40:45 00332169757TRLO1 XLON 904 99.30 11:50:34 00332169841TRLO1 XLON 862 99.10 12:16:03 00332170343TRLO1 XLON 16 99.10 12:31:47 00332170695TRLO1 XLON 908 98.60 12:47:01 00332170991TRLO1 XLON 724 98.60 12:47:01 00332170989TRLO1 XLON 886 98.60 12:47:01 00332170990TRLO1 XLON 892 98.60 12:49:55 00332171013TRLO1 XLON 37 98.60 12:49:55 00332171014TRLO1 XLON 2155 98.60 12:49:55 00332171015TRLO1 XLON 198 98.60 12:49:55 00332171016TRLO1 XLON 2155 98.60 12:49:55 00332171017TRLO1 XLON 979 98.60 12:49:55 00332171018TRLO1 XLON 200 99.60 13:19:26 00332171453TRLO1 XLON 907 99.60 13:23:09 00332171522TRLO1 XLON 907 99.50 13:30:01 00332171588TRLO1 XLON 917 100.00 13:48:02 00332172226TRLO1 XLON 265 99.80 13:48:04 00332172228TRLO1 XLON 901 99.80 14:09:20 00332172694TRLO1 XLON 333 99.70 14:09:24 00332172711TRLO1 XLON 546 99.70 14:09:24 00332172712TRLO1 XLON 876 99.30 14:18:06 00332172935TRLO1 XLON 38 99.50 14:27:22 00332173736TRLO1 XLON 459 99.50 14:27:22 00332173737TRLO1 XLON 74 99.50 14:27:22 00332173738TRLO1 XLON 941 99.40 14:27:23 00332173740TRLO1 XLON 218 99.10 14:29:26 00332173792TRLO1 XLON 403 99.10 14:29:26 00332173793TRLO1 XLON 152 99.10 14:32:42 00332173972TRLO1 XLON 60 99.10 14:32:44 00332173975TRLO1 XLON 900 99.10 14:32:44 00332173976TRLO1 XLON 30 99.10 14:32:49 00332173984TRLO1 XLON 901 99.90 14:39:43 00332174615TRLO1 XLON 860 100.00 14:39:43 00332174616TRLO1 XLON 936 99.70 14:40:07 00332174643TRLO1 XLON

