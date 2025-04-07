DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Apr-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 176,682 Highest price paid per share: 96.70p Lowest price paid per share: 87.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 91.4059p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,509,660 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,509,660) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 91.4059p 176,682

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 915 89.90 08:23:24 00331292964TRLO1 XLON 910 88.70 08:28:45 00331296500TRLO1 XLON 861 88.30 08:35:43 00331301230TRLO1 XLON 893 87.20 08:35:56 00331301432TRLO1 XLON 893 87.30 08:35:56 00331301433TRLO1 XLON 283 89.50 09:08:56 00331329363TRLO1 XLON 585 89.50 09:08:56 00331329364TRLO1 XLON 386 89.30 09:08:57 00331329413TRLO1 XLON 499 89.30 09:09:00 00331329443TRLO1 XLON 386 89.30 09:09:00 00331329444TRLO1 XLON 887 89.10 09:15:11 00331335708TRLO1 XLON 909 89.40 09:18:40 00331340710TRLO1 XLON 935 88.90 09:18:41 00331340713TRLO1 XLON 868 88.70 09:19:15 00331341372TRLO1 XLON 911 90.00 09:31:10 00331353600TRLO1 XLON 447 89.80 09:31:10 00331353602TRLO1 XLON 455 89.80 09:31:10 00331353603TRLO1 XLON 903 89.60 09:31:21 00331353762TRLO1 XLON 935 89.60 09:32:12 00331354589TRLO1 XLON 859 90.40 09:38:57 00331362046TRLO1 XLON 15424 91.70 09:52:01 00331374320TRLO1 XLON 15424 91.70 09:52:01 00331374321TRLO1 XLON 657 91.70 09:52:01 00331374322TRLO1 XLON 14767 91.70 09:54:17 00331376587TRLO1 XLON 3728 91.70 09:54:17 00331376588TRLO1 XLON 128 91.70 09:54:17 00331376585TRLO1 XLON 1635 91.70 09:54:17 00331376586TRLO1 XLON 900 90.50 10:14:09 00331397224TRLO1 XLON 862 89.80 10:18:22 00331400850TRLO1 XLON 3653 90.00 10:31:33 00331414440TRLO1 XLON 225 90.00 10:31:33 00331414441TRLO1 XLON 913 90.00 10:31:33 00331414442TRLO1 XLON 688 90.00 10:31:33 00331414443TRLO1 XLON 875 89.90 10:39:06 00331424441TRLO1 XLON 886 89.70 10:56:03 00331447347TRLO1 XLON 935 89.50 10:56:07 00331447439TRLO1 XLON 929 89.90 11:12:07 00331451630TRLO1 XLON 905 90.10 11:16:16 00331452057TRLO1 XLON 878 90.60 11:23:39 00331452609TRLO1 XLON 916 90.50 11:23:39 00331452610TRLO1 XLON 916 90.60 11:23:39 00331452611TRLO1 XLON 916 90.40 11:23:43 00331452617TRLO1 XLON 858 90.20 11:25:20 00331452802TRLO1 XLON 903 90.10 11:37:56 00331454707TRLO1 XLON 875 90.30 11:40:35 00331454973TRLO1 XLON 870 91.00 11:57:36 00331457257TRLO1 XLON 882 91.60 12:19:19 00331459678TRLO1 XLON 930 91.40 12:23:59 00331459997TRLO1 XLON 867 91.20 12:25:51 00331460116TRLO1 XLON 873 91.10 12:26:52 00331460179TRLO1 XLON 903 90.50 12:30:04 00331460398TRLO1 XLON 888 90.00 12:48:37 00331461569TRLO1 XLON 15244 89.80 12:49:29 00331461595TRLO1 XLON 918 90.30 13:01:13 00331462201TRLO1 XLON 936 90.40 13:01:25 00331462203TRLO1 XLON 929 90.30 13:10:15 00331462463TRLO1 XLON 860 90.00 13:10:26 00331462470TRLO1 XLON 15244 89.80 13:10:26 00331462469TRLO1 XLON 893 89.90 13:12:03 00331462576TRLO1 XLON 15 89.90 13:12:03 00331462577TRLO1 XLON 1087 89.80 13:15:11 00331462686TRLO1 XLON 1659 89.80 13:17:37 00331462757TRLO1 XLON 934 90.60 13:27:44 00331463343TRLO1 XLON 883 91.30 13:31:43 00331463854TRLO1 XLON 893 91.10 13:37:45 00331464519TRLO1 XLON 860 91.00 13:46:30 00331464951TRLO1 XLON 919 91.60 14:07:06 00331466189TRLO1 XLON 38 91.30 14:07:11 00331466191TRLO1 XLON 862 91.30 14:07:11 00331466192TRLO1 XLON 886 91.20 14:18:50 00331466765TRLO1 XLON 824 91.10 14:19:42 00331466800TRLO1 XLON 83 91.10 14:19:42 00331466801TRLO1 XLON 33 91.00 14:21:36 00331466875TRLO1 XLON 892 91.00 14:25:01 00331467138TRLO1 XLON 872 90.80 14:25:29 00331467200TRLO1 XLON 925 91.60 14:48:11 00331470328TRLO1 XLON 887 91.50 14:48:18 00331470467TRLO1 XLON 873 93.00 14:58:14 00331471968TRLO1 XLON 940 93.20 15:02:17 00331472381TRLO1 XLON 601 93.30 15:05:39 00331472640TRLO1 XLON 381 93.60 15:07:29 00331472897TRLO1 XLON 261 93.60 15:07:29 00331472898TRLO1 XLON 923 93.40 15:08:45 00331473004TRLO1 XLON 901 93.30 15:08:50 00331473023TRLO1 XLON 915 93.50 15:10:34 00331473248TRLO1 XLON 708 95.30 15:13:35 00331474198TRLO1 XLON 871 95.90 15:16:08 00331475001TRLO1 XLON 941 96.70 15:17:06 00331475162TRLO1 XLON 896 96.60 15:18:34 00331475364TRLO1 XLON 875 96.60 15:18:45 00331475378TRLO1 XLON 859 96.30 15:19:23 00331475497TRLO1 XLON 1110 96.30 15:19:24 00331475498TRLO1 XLON 935 95.90 15:22:08 00331475810TRLO1 XLON 876 95.50 15:22:12 00331475821TRLO1 XLON 876 95.50 15:22:12 00331475822TRLO1 XLON 934 95.50 15:22:14 00331475826TRLO1 XLON 905 95.40 15:22:14 00331475827TRLO1 XLON 921 95.00 15:24:02 00331476074TRLO1 XLON 872 94.40 15:26:15 00331476456TRLO1 XLON 885 94.40 15:27:25 00331476591TRLO1 XLON 937 94.40 15:28:09 00331476694TRLO1 XLON 860 94.40 15:28:20 00331476725TRLO1 XLON 910 93.60 15:29:19 00331476959TRLO1 XLON 553 93.60 15:29:19 00331476960TRLO1 XLON 357 93.70 15:29:19 00331476961TRLO1 XLON 897 93.60 15:35:28 00331477828TRLO1 XLON 422 92.40 15:45:40 00331478999TRLO1 XLON 674 93.10 15:50:36 00331479344TRLO1 XLON 922 93.50 15:52:52 00331479770TRLO1 XLON 935 94.50 16:05:27 00331481674TRLO1 XLON 932 94.20 16:08:01 00331481925TRLO1 XLON 926 94.00 16:08:07 00331481945TRLO1 XLON 884 93.90 16:08:07 00331481950TRLO1 XLON 871 93.50 16:12:11 00331482335TRLO1 XLON 869 93.20 16:12:11 00331482338TRLO1 XLON 864 93.30 16:14:31 00331482549TRLO1 XLON 885 93.10 16:14:36 00331482597TRLO1 XLON 895 93.00 16:14:40 00331482640TRLO1 XLON 932 92.90 16:14:52 00331482751TRLO1 XLON 870 92.90 16:15:08 00331482811TRLO1 XLON 866 92.20 16:15:36 00331482902TRLO1 XLON 857 92.40 16:17:28 00331483187TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 381397 EQS News ID: 2112878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2025 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)