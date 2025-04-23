Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.04.25
09:15 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,020
+1,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,32010:05
Dow Jones News
23.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share 
Buyback Programme 
23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 April 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
Update on Current Share Buyback Programme 
and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme 
During 2024 and up to 22 April 2025, the Company has purchased for cancellation 46,310,785 of its ordinary shares of 
GBP0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equating to 12.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital; a return of 
surplus capital of approximately GBP47.63 million from the two GBP25 million share buyback programmes previously announced. 
In line with its disciplined approach to managing capital as part of its capital allocation framework, the Company 
announces that it will commence a further discretionary share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million (the "New Buyback 
Programme"). 
The New Buyback Programme will commence following the successful execution of the current buyback programme, which is 
expected to complete in May. It is intended that any purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled or held in Treasury 
to satisfy awards under the Company's employee share schemes. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc   ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  383925 
EQS News ID:  2121746 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121746&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
