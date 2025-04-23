DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme 23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Update on Current Share Buyback Programme and announcement of new GBP25 million Share Buyback Programme During 2024 and up to 22 April 2025, the Company has purchased for cancellation 46,310,785 of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equating to 12.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital; a return of surplus capital of approximately GBP47.63 million from the two GBP25 million share buyback programmes previously announced. In line with its disciplined approach to managing capital as part of its capital allocation framework, the Company announces that it will commence a further discretionary share buyback programme of up to GBP25 million (the "New Buyback Programme"). The New Buyback Programme will commence following the successful execution of the current buyback programme, which is expected to complete in May. It is intended that any purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled or held in Treasury to satisfy awards under the Company's employee share schemes. ENDS Enquiries: Funding Circle: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 383925 EQS News ID: 2121746 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)