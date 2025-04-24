DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Apr-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,918 Highest price paid per share: 109.00p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8720p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,891,004 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,891,004) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.8720p 54,918

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 260 108.40 08:15:39 00333521170TRLO1 XLON 494 108.40 08:15:39 00333521169TRLO1 XLON 807 108.40 08:18:23 00333522450TRLO1 XLON 743 108.40 08:21:45 00333524033TRLO1 XLON 182 108.40 08:25:17 00333525648TRLO1 XLON 559 108.40 08:25:17 00333525649TRLO1 XLON 741 107.40 08:26:01 00333525946TRLO1 XLON 803 107.20 08:26:01 00333525947TRLO1 XLON 654 107.00 08:29:51 00333527472TRLO1 XLON 749 108.00 09:44:41 00333579971TRLO1 XLON 277 108.00 09:44:41 00333579972TRLO1 XLON 237 108.00 09:44:41 00333579973TRLO1 XLON 742 109.00 10:03:50 00333590907TRLO1 XLON 100 109.00 10:04:13 00333591139TRLO1 XLON 711 109.00 10:04:13 00333591140TRLO1 XLON 813 109.00 10:06:38 00333592451TRLO1 XLON 300 109.00 10:09:51 00333594226TRLO1 XLON 452 109.00 10:09:51 00333594227TRLO1 XLON 5000 109.00 10:42:02 00333605074TRLO1 XLON 775 109.00 10:59:01 00333609024TRLO1 XLON 8654 109.00 10:59:01 00333609021TRLO1 XLON 1624 109.00 10:59:01 00333609022TRLO1 XLON 400 109.00 10:59:01 00333609023TRLO1 XLON 147 109.00 10:59:02 00333609026TRLO1 XLON 6630 109.00 10:59:02 00333609025TRLO1 XLON 594 109.00 14:06:28 00333618012TRLO1 XLON 147 109.00 14:06:28 00333618013TRLO1 XLON 8654 109.00 14:06:28 00333618014TRLO1 XLON 8372 109.00 14:06:28 00333618015TRLO1 XLON 282 109.00 14:06:28 00333618016TRLO1 XLON 4015 109.00 14:06:29 00333618017TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

