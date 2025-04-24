Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,040
+3,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,54019:43
Dow Jones News
24.04.2025 19:27 Uhr
132 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Apr-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      54,918 
Highest price paid per share:         109.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8720p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,891,004 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,891,004) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.8720p                    54,918

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
260              108.40          08:15:39         00333521170TRLO1     XLON 
494              108.40          08:15:39         00333521169TRLO1     XLON 
807              108.40          08:18:23         00333522450TRLO1     XLON 
743              108.40          08:21:45         00333524033TRLO1     XLON 
182              108.40          08:25:17         00333525648TRLO1     XLON 
559              108.40          08:25:17         00333525649TRLO1     XLON 
741              107.40          08:26:01         00333525946TRLO1     XLON 
803              107.20          08:26:01         00333525947TRLO1     XLON 
654              107.00          08:29:51         00333527472TRLO1     XLON 
749              108.00          09:44:41         00333579971TRLO1     XLON 
277              108.00          09:44:41         00333579972TRLO1     XLON 
237              108.00          09:44:41         00333579973TRLO1     XLON 
742              109.00          10:03:50         00333590907TRLO1     XLON 
100              109.00          10:04:13         00333591139TRLO1     XLON 
711              109.00          10:04:13         00333591140TRLO1     XLON 
813              109.00          10:06:38         00333592451TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.00          10:09:51         00333594226TRLO1     XLON 
452              109.00          10:09:51         00333594227TRLO1     XLON 
5000              109.00          10:42:02         00333605074TRLO1     XLON 
775              109.00          10:59:01         00333609024TRLO1     XLON 
8654              109.00          10:59:01         00333609021TRLO1     XLON 
1624              109.00          10:59:01         00333609022TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.00          10:59:01         00333609023TRLO1     XLON 
147              109.00          10:59:02         00333609026TRLO1     XLON 
6630              109.00          10:59:02         00333609025TRLO1     XLON 
594              109.00          14:06:28         00333618012TRLO1     XLON 
147              109.00          14:06:28         00333618013TRLO1     XLON 
8654              109.00          14:06:28         00333618014TRLO1     XLON 
8372              109.00          14:06:28         00333618015TRLO1     XLON 
282              109.00          14:06:28         00333618016TRLO1     XLON 
4015              109.00          14:06:29         00333618017TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  384526 
EQS News ID:  2123814 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123814&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
