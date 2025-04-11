Prysmian to Sponsor Andretti Team in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Event

Prysmian continues partnership with Andretti Formula E for Season 11.

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, continues its support and partnership of the Andretti Formula E Team for a third consecutive year and for the ABB FIA Formula E Miami E-Prix on Saturday, April 12, 2025. In addition to the sponsorship, Prysmian will also provide solutions to support the Andretti team during the race through a pit garage monitoring system, Omhero, a technology that will identify energy consumption, power load and transmission for each vehicle.

"As the number one cable maker in the world and the industry leader for sustainable and innovative solutions, we are proud of our partnership with the Andretti Formula E Team for the Miami E-Prix race," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "Formula E represents the pinnacle of innovation in electric vehicle technology and sustainable performance, and we are excited to play a role in powering the future of electric racing and to support the development of technologies that will shape the next generation of mobility."

Prysmian, the first cable manufacturer to partner with a Formula E team, is renewing its partnership with Andretti for the 11th season. The collaboration supports the company's ongoing efforts to advance innovation and sustainable development across strategic sectors, including e-mobility, renewable energy transmission and distribution, and digital infrastructure. Through this partnership, Prysmian continues to strengthen its role in enabling technologies that contribute to a more sustainable and connected future.

"Our partnership with Prysmian continues to be a pivotal factor in our pursuit of excellence on the track," said Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Andretti Formula E. "As we gear up for the Miami E-Prix, we are more confident than ever that this collaboration will help us push boundaries and deliver a standout performance."

Prysmian will continue to be an integral force in advancing Andretti Formula E's mission toward sustainable electrification. Building on a strong foundation of innovation, Prysmian's cutting-edge technologies - such as the in-garage Omhero monitoring system - will remain essential in delivering real-time insights on energy usage, power quality and consumption, ensuring each vehicle operates at peak performance.

A dominant force in Formula E since its debut in 2014, Andretti has built its legacy on a foundation of precision engineering and high-performance excellence.

Created in 2011, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. Taking place at the legendary Homestead-Miami Speedway, the World Championship returns to the U.S. after 11 seasons.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

