WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in the journal Neurology, has found that heavy alcohol consumption is linked to a greater risk of a specific type of brain damage tied to memory and cognitive decline.Researchers analyzed brain autopsies from 1,781 individuals who died at an average age of 75. In addition to examining brain tissue for signs of damage including hyaline arteriolosclerosis (a lesion associated with memory issues) and tau tangles (linked to Alzheimer's disease), they also gathered information from family members about the participants' alcohol use.Participants were divided into four groups - 965 who never drank, 319 moderate drinkers (seven or fewer drinks per week), 129 heavy drinkers (eight or more drinks per week), and 368 former heavy drinkers. A standard drink was defined as containing 14 grams of alcohol, roughly equivalent to 350 ml of beer, 150 ml of wine, or 45 ml of spirits.Compared to those who abstained, heavy drinkers had a 133 percent higher chance of developing hyaline arteriolosclerosis, even after adjusting for other risk factors like smoking. Former heavy drinkers had 89 percent higher odds, while moderate drinkers had a 60 percent increase.The study also revealed that both heavy and former heavy drinkers had elevated risks of developing tau tangles, 41 percent and 31 percent higher, respectively. On average, heavy drinkers died 13 years earlier than non-drinkers.'We found heavy drinking is directly linked to signs of injury in the brain, and this can cause long-term effects on brain health, which may impact memory and thinking abilities,' said lead author Dr. Alberto Fernando Oliveira Justo, a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo Medical School.'Understanding these effects is crucial for public health awareness and continuing to implement preventive measures to reduce heavy drinking,' he added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX