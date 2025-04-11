WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A research team from Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, led by Takumi Kagawa and Masashi Kato, has discovered that a specialized sound-based technology may offer an effective solution for motion sickness.'Our study demonstrated that short-term stimulation using a unique sound called 'sound spice' alleviates symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea and dizziness,' Kagawa said.'The effective sound level falls within the range of everyday environmental noise exposure, suggesting that the sound technology is both effective and safe.'Through studies on both mice and humans, the team identified 100 Hz as the optimal frequency for this sound stimulation. To test its effectiveness, volunteers were exposed to the sound before undergoing motion sickness-inducing activities such as swinging, simulated driving, and car rides.The team then measured outcomes using tools like postural control analysis, ECG readings, and the Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaire.The researchers used a targeted sound wavelength to stimulate the inner ear, and just one minute of exposure was found to significantly reduce dizziness and discomfort in people reading while in motion.'Vibrations at the unique sound stimulate the otolithic organs in the inner ear, which detect linear acceleration and gravity,' Kato noted.'This suggests that a unique sound stimulation can broadly activate the vestibular system, which is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation.'The findings, published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine, showed that the stimulation increased sympathetic nerve activity and reduced common symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea and lightheadedness.'The health risk of short-term exposure to our unique sound is minimal,' Kagawa said. 'Given that the stimulus level is well below workplace noise safety standards, this stimulation is expected to be safe when used properly.'Looking ahead, the researchers plan to refine the device for broader use, including applications in air and sea travel.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX