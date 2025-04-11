CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against some of its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The euro retreated to 1.5680 against the loonie, 1.9415 against the kiwi and 1.7978 against the aussie, from an early nearly 5-year high of 1.5933 and 2-day highs of 1.9757 and 1.8448, respectively.The euro eased to 0.8646 against the pound, from an early 1-1/2-year high of 0.8738.The euro fell back to 0.9224 against the franc. This may be compared to an early nearly 5-month low of 0.9219.The currency may find downside target around 1.55 against the loonie, 1.82 against the kiwi, 1.67 against the aussie, 0.84 against the pound and 0.92 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX