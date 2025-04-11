Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company ("CCC", "KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that three insiders intend to participate in the next closing of the Company's previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,032,258 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $1.24 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (see the Company's news release dated March 20, 2025). The first tranche was completed on April 7, 2025 and was comprised of an aggregate of 116,129 Units issued for aggregate proceeds of $144,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) CACR.A multiple-voting share and one (1) share purchase warrant enabling its holder to acquire one further CACR.A multiple-voting share from treasury upon payment of an exercise price of $1.55 at any time on or before the earlier of (i) April 7, 2030 or (ii) two (2) business days after completion of a take-over bid or a merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination as a result of which the shareholders of the Company immediately prior to such bid or business combination do not own a majority of votes attaching to the voting securities of the Company or of the resulting issuer or do not have the power to elect a majority of the directors of the Company or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, after completion of such bid or business combination.

Insiders of the Company frequently participate in private placements undertaken by the Company. The following officers and directors of the Company (the "Insiders") propose to participate in the current Private Placement by converting unpaid compensation into an aggregate of 659,568 Units representing the equivalent of 2.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding multiple voting shares (calculated on the basis of conversion of all of the outstanding subordinate voting shares into multiple voting shares on a ratio of 100:1) on a partly diluted basis following closing of the next tranche of the Private Placement taking into account only the participation by these Insiders without participation by any other investors:

Name and Position

with the

Corporation No. of Multiple Voting

Shares held (and %)

prior to Private

Placement

No. of Multiple Voting

Shares issued under

the Private Placement

and issuable upon

exercise of warrants

(and %)



No. of Multiple Voting

Shares held (and % )

following completion of

Private Placement Frank Smeenk

Director and Officer



1,871,470

(7.86%) 403,224

(30.57%) 2,073,082

(8.47%) Megan McElwain

Director and Officer



59,480

(0.25%) 615,188

(46.63%) 367,074

(1.50%) Thomas E. (Ted) Masters

Officer 341,463

(1.44%) 300,724

(22.80%) 491,825

(2.01%)

The insider participation in the Private Placement will be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Insiders will be purchasing Units. A formal valuation will not be required under MI 61-101 because the Company is not listed on any of the stock exchanges specified in MI 61-101. Minority shareholder approval will also not be required as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving Insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's current capitalization, which is currently approximately $57 million.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's business focused on the acquisition of interests in, and the exploration, evaluation and development of, large-scale mineral deposits of chromite and other base metals and minerals including, without limitation, funding the Company's overhead and operating expenses and the costs of this Private Placement.

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four (4) month hold period.

About The Canadian Chrome Company:

KWG, which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company, is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite, base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located. The Canadian Chrome Company is a registered business style of KWG Resources Inc.

In respect of chromite, KWG is the owner of 100% of the Black Horse chromite project (formerly part of Fancamp's "Koper Lake-McFaulds" properties) in which Bold Ventures Inc. is carried through exploration of the former Fancamp claims for 10% of the chromite project. KWG also holds other area interests including a 100% interest in the Hornby claims, a 15% vested interest in the McFaulds copper/zinc project and a vested 30% interest in the Big Daddy chromite project.

KWG also owns 100% of Canada Chrome Corporation (the "Subsidiary") which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario (near Nakina) and the Ring of Fire. The Subsidiary has conducted a surveying and mineral and soil testing program to explore for minerals and to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad or other transportation facility along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario covering the claims staked by the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary identified deposits of aggregate along the route and made application for 32 aggregate extraction permits. The Subsidiary engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for Engineering Proposals for the construction of a transportation and utility corridor within the route to connect the Ring of Fire area to transportation and electrification systems which run through Nakina, Ontario (near Aroland) connecting to southern Ontario and the rest of Canada and has received those proposals. Those proposals include electrification systems connecting to several First Nations communities in the James Bay Lowlands including in the Ring of Fire area.

KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a lower cost and reduced carbon method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in each of the USA, South Africa and Kazakhstan, and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and KWG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into the United States



