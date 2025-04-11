AstraZeneca PLC: Result of AGM

11 April 2025
Results of Annual General Meeting held on 11 April 2025
AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 9 - 12 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|% of votes cast
|Votes against
|% of votes cast
|Votes cast in total
|Total votes cast as a % of issued share capital
|Votes withheld
|1
|To receive the Company's Accounts, the Reports of the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 2024
|1,192,725,049
|99.89
|1,302,321
|0.11
|1,194,027,370
|77.00
|3,895,442
|2
|To confirm the 2024 interim dividends
|1,195,017,493
|99.91
|1,103,545
|0.09
|1,196,121,038
|77.14
|1,801,779
|3
|To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor
|1,188,274,693
|99.35
|7,772,140
|0.65
|1,196,046,833
|77.13
|1,875,089
|4
|To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor
|1,194,967,897
|99.91
|1,035,521
|0.09
|1,196,003,418
|77.13
|1,919,068
|5a
|To re-elect Michel Demaré as a Director
|1,192,597,854
|99.72
|3,348,956
|0.28
|1,195,946,810
|77.13
|1,975,799
|5b
|To re-elect Pascal Soriot as a Director
|1,194,161,249
|99.85
|1,828,809
|0.15
|1,195,990,058
|77.13
|1,932,568
|5c
|To re-elect Aradhana Sarin as a Director
|1,193,240,137
|99.77
|2,730,661
|0.23
|1,195,970,798
|77.13
|1,951,782
|5d
|To re-elect Philip Broadley as a Director
|1,192,344,687
|99.70
|3,578,792
|0.30
|1,195,923,479
|77.12
|1,999,129
|5e
|To re-elect Euan Ashley as a Director
|1,193,753,030
|99.82
|2,163,488
|0.18
|1,195,916,518
|77.12
|2,006,023
|5f
|To elect Birgit Conix as a Director
|1,195,603,172
|99.97
|315,680
|0.03
|1,195,918,852
|77.12
|2,003,690
|5g
|To elect Rene Haas as a Director
|1,173,872,808
|98.16
|22,033,446
|1.84
|1,195,906,254
|77.12
|2,016,215
|5h
|To elect Karen Knudsen as a Director
|1,195,604,027
|99.97
|301,466
|0.03
|1,195,905,493
|77.12
|2,017,116
|5i
|To re-elect Diana Layfield as a Director
|1,195,604,497
|99.97
|300,003
|0.03
|1,195,904,500
|77.12
|2,018,109
|5j
|To re-elect Anna Manz as a Director
|1,194,823,605
|99.91
|1,048,387
|0.09
|1,195,871,992
|77.12
|2,050,618
|5k
|To re-elect Sheri McCoy as a Director
|1,149,796,685
|96.15
|46,101,055
|3.85
|1,195,897,740
|77.12
|2,024,865
|5l
|To re-elect Tony Mok as a Director
|1,195,574,262
|99.97
|310,802
|0.03
|1,195,885,064
|77.12
|2,037,477
|5m
|To re-elect Nazneen Rahman as a Director
|1,193,299,249
|99.79
|2,566,024
|0.21
|1,195,865,273
|77.12
|2,057,343
|5n
|To re-elect Marcus Wallenberg as a Director
|980,843,680
|83.11
|199,351,215
|16.89
|1,180,194,895
|76.11
|17,727,254
|6
|To approve the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024
|1,152,784,239
|96.40
|43,097,131
|3.60
|1,195,881,370
|77.12
|2,041,421
|7
|To authorise limited political donations
|1,152,744,556
|96.90
|36,841,029
|3.10
|1,189,585,585
|76.72
|8,336,892
|8
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|1,108,802,235
|92.72
|87,039,743
|7.28
|1,195,841,978
|77.12
|2,080,506
|9
|To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|1,057,501,935
|88.45
|138,089,003
|11.55
|1,195,590,938
|77.10
|2,331,672
|10
|To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments
|1,011,405,311
|84.89
|179,961,211
|15.11
|1,191,366,522
|76.83
|6,556,062
|11
|To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
|1,186,436,265
|99.24
|9,028,112
|0.76
|1,195,464,377
|77.10
|2,458,408
|12
|To reduce the notice period for general meetings
|1,109,717,539
|92.81
|85,989,258
|7.19
|1,195,706,797
|77.11
|2,216,021
Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, they will receive their pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of April 2025. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Issued capital
As at 9 April 2025, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,636,615 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC
