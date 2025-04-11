AstraZeneca PLC: Result of AGM

11 April 2025

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 11 April 2025

AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 9 - 12 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

Resolution Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Total votes cast as a % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the Company's Accounts, the Reports of the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 1,192,725,049 99.89 1,302,321 0.11 1,194,027,370 77.00 3,895,442 2 To confirm the 2024 interim dividends 1,195,017,493 99.91 1,103,545 0.09 1,196,121,038 77.14 1,801,779 3 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor 1,188,274,693 99.35 7,772,140 0.65 1,196,046,833 77.13 1,875,089 4 To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor 1,194,967,897 99.91 1,035,521 0.09 1,196,003,418 77.13 1,919,068 5a To re-elect Michel Demaré as a Director 1,192,597,854 99.72 3,348,956 0.28 1,195,946,810 77.13 1,975,799 5b To re-elect Pascal Soriot as a Director 1,194,161,249 99.85 1,828,809 0.15 1,195,990,058 77.13 1,932,568 5c To re-elect Aradhana Sarin as a Director 1,193,240,137 99.77 2,730,661 0.23 1,195,970,798 77.13 1,951,782 5d To re-elect Philip Broadley as a Director 1,192,344,687 99.70 3,578,792 0.30 1,195,923,479 77.12 1,999,129 5e To re-elect Euan Ashley as a Director 1,193,753,030 99.82 2,163,488 0.18 1,195,916,518 77.12 2,006,023 5f To elect Birgit Conix as a Director 1,195,603,172 99.97 315,680 0.03 1,195,918,852 77.12 2,003,690 5g To elect Rene Haas as a Director 1,173,872,808 98.16 22,033,446 1.84 1,195,906,254 77.12 2,016,215 5h To elect Karen Knudsen as a Director 1,195,604,027 99.97 301,466 0.03 1,195,905,493 77.12 2,017,116 5i To re-elect Diana Layfield as a Director 1,195,604,497 99.97 300,003 0.03 1,195,904,500 77.12 2,018,109 5j To re-elect Anna Manz as a Director 1,194,823,605 99.91 1,048,387 0.09 1,195,871,992 77.12 2,050,618 5k To re-elect Sheri McCoy as a Director 1,149,796,685 96.15 46,101,055 3.85 1,195,897,740 77.12 2,024,865 5l To re-elect Tony Mok as a Director 1,195,574,262 99.97 310,802 0.03 1,195,885,064 77.12 2,037,477 5m To re-elect Nazneen Rahman as a Director 1,193,299,249 99.79 2,566,024 0.21 1,195,865,273 77.12 2,057,343 5n To re-elect Marcus Wallenberg as a Director 980,843,680 83.11 199,351,215 16.89 1,180,194,895 76.11 17,727,254 6 To approve the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024 1,152,784,239 96.40 43,097,131 3.60 1,195,881,370 77.12 2,041,421 7 To authorise limited political donations 1,152,744,556 96.90 36,841,029 3.10 1,189,585,585 76.72 8,336,892 8 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 1,108,802,235 92.72 87,039,743 7.28 1,195,841,978 77.12 2,080,506 9 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 1,057,501,935 88.45 138,089,003 11.55 1,195,590,938 77.10 2,331,672 10 To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments 1,011,405,311 84.89 179,961,211 15.11 1,191,366,522 76.83 6,556,062 11 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 1,186,436,265 99.24 9,028,112 0.76 1,195,464,377 77.10 2,458,408 12 To reduce the notice period for general meetings 1,109,717,539 92.81 85,989,258 7.19 1,195,706,797 77.11 2,216,021

Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, they will receive their pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of April 2025. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Issued capital

As at 9 April 2025, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,636,615 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

