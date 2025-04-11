Anzeige
Antimon-Preise explodieren - Global Tactical sichert sich historische Green-Mine in Nevada!
11.04.2025 18:30 Uhr
AstraZeneca PLC: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

11 April 2025

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 11 April 2025

AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 9 - 12 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

ResolutionVotes for% of votes castVotes against% of votes castVotes cast in totalTotal votes cast as a % of issued share capitalVotes withheld
1To receive the Company's Accounts, the Reports of the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 20241,192,725,04999.891,302,3210.111,194,027,37077.003,895,442
2To confirm the 2024 interim dividends1,195,017,49399.911,103,5450.091,196,121,03877.141,801,779
3To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor1,188,274,69399.357,772,1400.651,196,046,83377.131,875,089
4To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor1,194,967,89799.911,035,5210.091,196,003,41877.131,919,068
5aTo re-elect Michel Demaré as a Director1,192,597,85499.723,348,9560.281,195,946,81077.131,975,799
5bTo re-elect Pascal Soriot as a Director1,194,161,24999.851,828,8090.151,195,990,05877.131,932,568
5cTo re-elect Aradhana Sarin as a Director1,193,240,13799.772,730,6610.231,195,970,79877.131,951,782
5dTo re-elect Philip Broadley as a Director1,192,344,68799.703,578,7920.301,195,923,47977.121,999,129
5eTo re-elect Euan Ashley as a Director1,193,753,03099.822,163,4880.181,195,916,51877.122,006,023
5fTo elect Birgit Conix as a Director1,195,603,17299.97315,6800.031,195,918,85277.122,003,690
5gTo elect Rene Haas as a Director1,173,872,80898.1622,033,4461.841,195,906,25477.122,016,215
5hTo elect Karen Knudsen as a Director1,195,604,02799.97301,4660.031,195,905,49377.122,017,116
5iTo re-elect Diana Layfield as a Director1,195,604,49799.97300,0030.031,195,904,50077.122,018,109
5jTo re-elect Anna Manz as a Director1,194,823,60599.911,048,3870.091,195,871,99277.122,050,618
5kTo re-elect Sheri McCoy as a Director1,149,796,68596.1546,101,0553.851,195,897,74077.122,024,865
5lTo re-elect Tony Mok as a Director1,195,574,26299.97310,8020.031,195,885,06477.122,037,477
5mTo re-elect Nazneen Rahman as a Director1,193,299,24999.792,566,0240.211,195,865,27377.122,057,343
5nTo re-elect Marcus Wallenberg as a Director980,843,68083.11199,351,21516.891,180,194,89576.1117,727,254
6To approve the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 20241,152,784,23996.4043,097,1313.601,195,881,37077.122,041,421
7To authorise limited political donations1,152,744,55696.9036,841,0293.101,189,585,58576.728,336,892
8To authorise the Directors to allot shares1,108,802,23592.7287,039,7437.281,195,841,97877.122,080,506
9To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights1,057,501,93588.45138,089,00311.551,195,590,93877.102,331,672
10To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments1,011,405,31184.89179,961,21115.111,191,366,52276.836,556,062
11To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares1,186,436,26599.249,028,1120.761,195,464,37777.102,458,408
12To reduce the notice period for general meetings1,109,717,53992.8185,989,2587.191,195,706,79777.112,216,021

Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, they will receive their pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of April 2025. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Issued capital

As at 9 April 2025, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,636,615 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC

