On April 8, 2025, eCom Teams Sweden AB was declared bankrupt by the Solna District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of eCom Teams Sweden AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: ECTM B ISIN code: SE0023468046 Order book ID: 165271

Short name: ECTM PREF ISIN code: SE0007186176 Order book ID: 110741

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.