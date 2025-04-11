Buscar Company Acquires 50% Stake in Terramer, Inc. via Stock Swap, Bolstering Sustainable Innovation with Hemp-Based Bioplastics

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a diversified holding company focused on natural resources and sustainable energy, today announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Terramer, Inc., a pioneer in hemp-based bioplastics, through a strategic stock swap transaction. This move marks a significant step in Buscar's diversification strategy, blending its expertise in resource development with cutting-edge green technology to address the global plastic pollution crisis.

Terramer, Inc. is the developer of TERBO-1000, a proprietary hemp-based bioplastic that is 100% biodegradable within 180 days and leaves no microplastic residue. With a 350,000 sq. ft. production facility capable of producing 300 million pounds annually, Terramer is poised to disrupt the $44 billion bioplastics market. The company has already secured $6.8 million in agreed purchase orders and over $80 million in signed letters of intent (LOIs) from the major household brands

Driving Sustainability Through Hemp Innovation

Under this partnership, Buscar and Terramer plan to accelerate the development and commercialization of TERBO-1000, leveraging industrial hemp to produce scalable, compostable plastics for industries including packaging, food service, automotive, and construction. The collaboration aligns with Buscar's vision of integrating sustainable technologies into its portfolio while capitalizing on the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to petroleum-based plastics.

"Acquiring a significant stake in Terramer represents a transformative milestone for Buscar," said Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO and Chairman of Buscar Company. "By combining Terramer's groundbreaking bioplastic technology with our financial and operational strengths, we're positioned to lead the charge in eliminating microplastic pollution while delivering value to shareholders and the planet."

A Strategic Stock Swap

The transaction was executed through a stock swap, with Buscar issuing shares to Terramer stakeholders in exchange for a 50% equity position. This structure preserves cash and aligns the interests of both companies toward long-term growth. The deal also enhances Buscar's holdings (which have been recently bolstered by a 70% surge in gold prices driving the value of its mining assets) by adding Terramer's innovative IP and revenue-generating potential to its portfolio.

Future Plans and Market Impact

With Buscar's support, Terramer aims to ramp up production of TERBO-1000 and expand its applications across high-impact sectors. Key initiatives include:

Scaling production to meet growing demand from B2B clients.

Enhancing R&D through Terramer's AI-driven Terramer Designer Space to develop custom formulations.

Exploring carbon credit monetization opportunities tied to TERBO-1000's lifecycle emissions reductions.

"Partnering with Buscar accelerates our mission to redefine sustainable materials," said Paul Leslie Smith, CEO of Terramer, Inc. "Their resources and strategic vision will help us bring TERBO-1000 to a global scale, tackling plastic pollution head-on."

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources and sustainable energy. Its subsidiaries include EON Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining claims in California, and now a 50% stake in Terramer, Inc. Buscar is committed to driving growth and innovation through targeted investments in high-growth industries.

About Terramer, Inc.

Terramer, Inc., is a leader in sustainable materials. It delivers TERBO-1000, a hemp-based bioplastic that biodegrades in under 180 days with zero microplastic residue. With a vertically integrated supply chain of 70+ hemp farmers and a robust client pipeline, Terramer is revolutionizing the bioplastics industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include market acceptance of TERBO-1000, regulatory challenges, production scalability, and general economic conditions. Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

SOURCE Buscar Company