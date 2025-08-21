Buscar Company (CGLD): Buscar Company Files Fiscal Year Financials for Period Ended June 30, 2025, and Progresses Audit Toward Achieving Fully Reporting Status and OTCQX Uplisting

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals, today announced a significant milestone in its path to becoming a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and uplisting to the OTCQX Market, the premier tier of OTC Markets. The company has successfully filed its fiscal year financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025, on OTC Markets, demonstrating a continued commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Building on this achievement, Buscar is advancing its comprehensive audit process with Barton CPA PLLC, a PCAOB-registered firm, as it prepares to file a Form 10 with the SEC.

Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Alexander Dekhtyar, a globally recognized financial strategist with over 25 years of experience, Buscar's dedicated accounting team is collaborating closely with Barton CPA PLLC, led by Managing Partner Dan Barton, CPA, CIA, to complete the audit in alignment with SEC standards. The recent financial filing provides a detailed overview of the company's operations, assets, and performance, underscoring its growth across its diversified portfolio. This step, combined with the ongoing audit and retention of specialized SEC legal counsel, positions Buscar for enhanced investor confidence and market visibility.

About Barton CPA PLLC

Barton CPA PLLC, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivers exceptional audit, tax, and bookkeeping services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses worldwide. Led by Managing Partner Dan Barton, CPA, CIA, the firm leverages over 150 years of collective experience, including 100 years at Big Four accounting firms and seven years at the PCAOB, to provide trusted advisory services. Serving clients from publicly traded companies on NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC Markets to startups pursuing crowdfunding, Barton CPA PLLC is committed to accuracy, efficiency, and year-round partnership. The firm empowers businesses with personalized solutions, ensuring compliance and strategic growth with conviction and clarity.

Path to OTCQX

The OTCQX Market requires companies to meet stringent financial standards, maintain transparent disclosures, and uphold strong corporate governance. By filing its latest fiscal year financials, advancing the audit, and pursuing a fully reporting status through a Form 10 submission, Buscar aims to elevate its market presence, attract a broader investor base, and deliver greater liquidity for shareholders. These initiatives reflect the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and long-term value creation.

"We are thrilled to have filed our fiscal year financials for the period ended June 30, 2025, marking a key advancement in our journey toward full SEC reporting and OTCQX uplisting," said Mr. Dekhtyar. "This achievement, alongside our progressing audit, reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of financial transparency and governance, positioning Buscar as a trusted leader in our sectors."

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a pharmaceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and antiviral solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, including a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's recent filing of fiscal year financials for the period ended June 30, 2025, the ongoing audit process with Barton CPA PLLC, plans to file a Form 10 and achieve fully reporting status with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, its pursuit of uplisting to the OTCQX Market, and expectations regarding enhanced market presence, investor base expansion, and shareholder liquidity.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in completing the audit process, delays or difficulties in meeting SEC reporting requirements, failure to meet OTCQX listing standards, market conditions affecting liquidity or investor interest, and other regulatory, operational, or economic factors. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's filings with OTC Markets or the SEC. Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO

Buscar Company, Beverly Hills, CA,

[email protected]

