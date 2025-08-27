Buscar Company (CGLD): Buscar Company's Subsidiary Armorgenix Appoints Eric Sauer as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Innovation in Natural Health and Pharmaceutical Solutions

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armorgenix, a subsidiary of Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), today announced the appointment of Eric Sauer, RPh, DHPh, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic hire comes on the heels of Buscar's acquisition of a 70% stake in Armorgenix in June 2025, further strengthening the company's diversified portfolio in natural resources, sustainable technologies, and innovative pharmaceuticals. With over 40 years of experience in pharmacy, naturopathy, and holistic medicine, Sauer will play a pivotal role in advancing Armorgenix's portfolio of enzyme-based therapies, compounded natural remedies, detoxification solutions like DetoxShield, and antiviral products, aligning with Buscar's mission to address global health and environmental challenges through high-growth innovations.

In his new role, Sauer will oversee daily operations, strategic planning, product development, and the expansion of Armorgenix's manufacturing capabilities, including the planned Texas -based facility and Wyoming -based corporation for intellectual property management. His expertise ensures Armorgenix delivers high-quality, science-backed natural alternatives that complement conventional medicine, while supporting Buscar's broader goals of market penetration in the U.S. antiviral and detoxification sectors. Sauer's focus on client education, medication safety, and alternative therapies perfectly complements Armorgenix's clinically evaluated products and Buscar's commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value.

" Eric Sauer's unique blend of traditional pharmaceutical knowledge and holistic expertise makes him an ideal leader for Armorgenix at this transformative stage," said Alexander Dekhtyar CEO of Buscar Company. "Under Buscar's umbrella, we are poised to scale our operations in enzyme therapy, clinical nutrition, and antiviral solutions. Eric's insights will help us integrate seamlessly with Buscar's diversified assets, driving innovation while upholding our dedication to safety and efficacy."

Sauer's career began in 1983 when he earned his pharmacy license from the State of New Jersey after graduating from Long Island University's Brooklyn School of Pharmacy. He opened his first conventional pharmacy in Bayville, NJ, in 1988, but soon transitioned to naturopathy, recognizing the limitations of allopathic treatments. In 1999, he founded The Natural Pharmacy in Ocean, NJ-a compounding pharmacy focused on natural solutions-and later established The Natural Apothecary Shoppe in Sarasota, FL.

A specialist in enzyme therapy for over 20 years, Sauer holds advanced certifications in homeopathy (DHPh), homotoxicology, clinical nutrition, and darkfield microscopy. He has studied under renowned experts, including Trevor M. Cook, PhD, former supplier of homeopathic medicines to the British Royal Family, and collaborated with figures like Thomas Rau, MD, of the Paracelsus Clinic in Switzerland.

In 2008, Sauer received the prestigious Order of Excellence from the World Organization of Natural Medicine (WONM) and the 2008 Award Accolade at their annual conference in Houston, TX, recognizing his global contributions to natural medicine. He is affiliated with organizations such as the International Academy of Compounding Physicians (IACP) and the Enzyme Therapy Clinics of America (ETCA).

"I am thrilled to join Armorgenix and contribute to a company that shares my passion for integrating natural and conventional approaches to health," said Sauer. "As part of Buscar Company, we have the resources to accelerate product development and market entry, promoting true wellness in collaboration with medical professionals and with a steadfast focus on client safety."

Sauer's community involvement includes hosting seminars on topics like autism and mercury poisoning, natural hormone replacement therapy, and cancer support groups.

This appointment enhances Armorgenix's leadership as it leverages Buscar's synergies across its subsidiaries. Buscar's Eon Discovery Inc. manages gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest, providing a stable natural resources foundation, while Terramer Inc., in which Buscar holds a 50% stake acquired in April 2025, leads in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics like TERBO-1000 to combat plastic pollution. Armorgenix's focus on detoxification and antiviral solutions taps into the growing U.S. pharmaceutical market, projected to reach USD 854.83 billion in 2025, and the antiviral segment valued at USD 22.2 billion in 2024. Together, these assets position Buscar as a forward-thinking diversified holding company addressing viral infections, environmental sustainability, and resource development.

About Armorgenix

Armorgenix, based in Wyoming, is a leading innovator in natural health and pharmaceutical technologies, developing protective and regenerative solutions inspired by nature's genius. From enzyme therapies and personalized nutrition to clinically evaluated detoxification products like DetoxShield and antiviral solutions, Armorgenix enhances well-being without compromising safety. As a 70%-owned subsidiary of Buscar Company, Armorgenix is poised for growth in North American markets. For more information, visit www.armorgenix.com.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with a focus on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining in the Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a pioneer in hemp-based bioplastics; and Armorgenix, specializing in detoxification and antiviral innovations. Through strategic acquisitions and innovation, Buscar drives growth and shareholder value while tackling global challenges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Armorgenix or its parent company, Buscar Company, expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections regarding the impact of Eric Sauer's appointment on operational expansions, strategic planning, product development, manufacturing capabilities (including the planned Texas -based facility and Wyoming -based corporation), market penetration of Armorgenix's products, such as enzyme-based therapies, detoxification solutions like DetoxShield, and antiviral offerings, expected synergies with Buscar's diversified portfolio, and anticipated growth in the pharmaceutical, antiviral, and natural health sectors.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, challenges in leadership transitions and integrating new expertise, delays or failures in establishing new facilities or expanding operations, regulatory hurdles, market acceptance of products, fluctuations in the pharmaceutical and antiviral markets, competitive pressures, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in Buscar Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armorgenix and Buscar Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

