Buscar Company (CGLD): Buscar Company Announces Significant Progress in Audit Process and Advancement Toward Fully Reporting Status with the SEC

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and nutraceuticals, today provided an update on its substantial progress toward becoming a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and uplisting to the OTCQX Market. Building on the successful filing of its fiscal year financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025, on OTC Markets in August, the company has made notable advancements in its comprehensive audit process with Barton CPA PLLC, a PCAOB-registered firm. This ongoing collaboration is paving the way for the submission of a Form 10 to the SEC, enhancing transparency and positioning Buscar for elevated market standards.

Under the guidance of Chairman and CEO Alexander Dekhtyar, a seasoned financial strategist with over 25 years of global experience, Buscar's accounting team continues to work diligently with Barton CPA PLLC, led by Managing Partner Dan Barton, CPA, CIA. The audit has progressed significantly, with key milestones achieved in reviewing financial records and ensuring compliance with SEC requirements. This update highlights the company's commitment to rigorous governance, as evidenced by the detailed fiscal year filing that showcased operational growth across its diversified holdings.

About Barton CPA PLLC

Barton CPA PLLC, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm based in Houston, Texas, provides specialized audit, tax, and bookkeeping services to businesses globally. With Managing Partner Dan Barton, CPA, CIA, at the helm, the firm draws on over 150 years of combined expertise, including extensive Big Four and PCAOB experience, to deliver precise and reliable advisory support. Serving a range of clients from NASDAQ- and NYSE-listed entities to emerging startups, Barton CPA PLLC emphasizes personalized, efficient solutions for compliance and strategic expansion.

Advancing to OTCQX

To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must adhere to high financial standards, transparent reporting, and robust corporate governance. Buscar's recent audit advancements, coupled with its retained SEC legal counsel and the foundational fiscal year filing, are accelerating its journey to a fully reporting status. These efforts are designed to boost investor trust, expand market reach, and improve shareholder liquidity, aligning with the company's vision for sustained growth.

"We are pleased to report meaningful progress in our audit and regulatory compliance initiatives since our August financial filing," said Mr. Dekhtyar. "These developments underscore our dedication to achieving fully reporting status and OTCQX uplisting, fostering greater transparency and value for our stakeholders as we lead in natural resources, sustainable tech, and pharmaceuticals."

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company specializing in natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Based in Beverly Hills, California, it operates through subsidiaries including Eon Discovery Inc., which conducts gold mining in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a pioneer in hemp-derived biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, focused on innovative detoxification and antiviral pharmaceuticals. Formed via a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar prioritizes innovation, diversification, and shareholder returns.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements other than historical facts, such as those regarding the company's audit progress, plans for Form 10 filing and SEC fully reporting status, OTCQX uplisting pursuit, and anticipated benefits like improved market presence and liquidity, are forward-looking. These are based on current management expectations but involve risks and uncertainties that may lead to differing actual outcomes. Risks include potential audit delays, SEC compliance challenges, failure to satisfy OTCQX criteria, market volatility, and other factors detailed in the company's OTC Markets or SEC filings. Buscar Company disclaims any duty to update forward-looking statements beyond legal requirements.

