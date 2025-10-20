Buscar Company (CGLD): Buscar Company Reveals Proven Reserves in NI 43-101 Technical Report Aligning with Surging Trends in Precious Metals and Critical Rare Earths

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), through its wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., is proud to announce the successful completion of the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for its U.S. California mining project. Prepared by Qualified Geologist Dr. Abe Beagles of Mother Lode Mining, the report confirms significant Proven Reserves with an in-situ mineralized mass for a gross in-situ value of approximately $34.55 billion. This valuation is based on certified multi-element assay data encompassing gold, silver, platinum-group metals, and rare earth elements, highlighting the project's strong economic potential.

A prominent Wall Street leader at JPMorgan has highlighted gold's strong upside potential amid inflationary pressures and high asset valuations. CEO Jamie Dimon stated that gold could easily reach $5,000 or $10,000 per ounce, making it "semi-rational" to hold despite costs. These projections underscore the enhanced value of Buscar's Treasure Canyon gold reserves in a rising market.

Strategic Partnership and Report Highlights

Since engaging Mother Lode Mining in March 2025, Buscar has leveraged Dr. Beagles' expertise in hydrogeology, mining engineering, and innovative technologies. The NI 43-101 report, effective October 2025, details a continuous alluvial channel averaging 51 feet in depth over the 200-acre site, amenable to low-impact, gravity-based extraction methods. The Proven Reserves reflect verified lower-grade domains supported by independent assay results. The report emphasizes the integration of proprietary technologies, including the Plasma Extractor System (PES), which recovers monoatomic and colloidal gold from black sands and has the potential to enhance recovered values. Metallurgical testing confirms over 92% recovery through reagent-free gravity concentration.

In alignment with U.S. government initiatives to bolster domestic critical mineral supplies and reduce dependency on foreign sources-such as those outlined in executive orders and Department of Energy funding programs for rare earth elements (REEs) Buscar Company is strategically positioned to collaborate with federal agencies on the extraction and supply of REEs from the Treasure Canyon project.

The NI 43-101 report identifies notable REE reserves, including elements like scandium, yttrium, and lanthanum, which are essential for national security, defense technologies, and clean energy applications. This potential partnership significantly enhances the project's financial value by unlocking access to government-supported markets and funding opportunities, diversifying revenue streams beyond precious metals, and strengthening long-term economic viability and investor appeal through stable, strategic demand.

Environmental reclamation is a core component, with mercury remediation and riparian habitat restoration managed under the Lori Jane Foundation, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while generating positive ESG outcomes, including zero-discharge water management, native species revegetation, and community job creation. Independent Verification and Technical Integrity Dr. Beagles, a Qualified Geologist under NI 43-101 with over 40 years of international geological and mining-engineering experience, conducted full field inspections, data verification, and analytical review. All assay, sampling, and metallurgical work were performed at ISO 17025-accredited laboratories under strict chain-of-custody and QA/QC standards. The findings confirm that the project's mineralized system meets the criteria for Proven Reserves as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) and recognized by NI 43-101.

"This independent NI 43-101 report represents a critical milestone for Eon Discovery and Buscar Company," said Alexander Dekhtyar, Chairman and CEO of Buscar Company.

"We are excited by the findings, which affirm the project's extraordinary value through verified Proven Reserves and position it as a cornerstone of our natural resources portfolio. Dr. Beagles' comprehensive report substantiates robust reserves and low-cost viability while underscoring our innovative approach to combining economic growth with environmental stewardship."

Environmental and ESG Commitment All testing and extraction processes are mercury-free, closed-loop, and zero-discharge, exemplifying Buscar's dedication to responsible resource management, ecological rehabilitation, and community stewardship. Next Steps With the NI 43-101 report now complete, Buscar and Eon Discovery plan to advance toward further development, including on-site testing of proprietary technologies. The company remains committed to sustainable practices, job creation in the local community, and maximizing shareholder value through this high-potential asset.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining operations in the United States; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a nutraceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and enzyme solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include, but are not limited to, projections on estimated reserves and valuations at the mining project, the potential effectiveness and impact of proprietary technologies, anticipated outcomes of further exploration and testing, integration of sustainable mining practices, job creation, and projected growth and financial performance of Buscar's diversified portfolio in natural resources, sustainable technologies, and nutraceuticals. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as challenges in verifying reserves, delays or failures in reports or exploration, regulatory hurdles, market fluctuations in gold and other metal prices, technological challenges in proprietary systems, environmental compliance issues, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in Buscar Company's SEC filings. Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

