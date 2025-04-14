Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to become a member of the Critical Minerals Institute.

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global organization dedicated to informing, educating, and guiding businesses, governments, and stakeholders on issues critical to the sustainable development and strategic sourcing of critical minerals essential to technological and industrial advancement. CMI provides unique insights and resources, including Masterclasses and the weekly Technology Metals Report (TMR).

The Critical Minerals Institute has just announced its long-awaited CMI Critical Minerals List 2025, spotlighting 23 minerals that underpin the technological, economic, and strategic imperatives of a rapidly evolving global landscape. This release comes at a time of accelerating economic transition-driven by electrification, decarbonization, and digital infrastructure-and increasing geopolitical complexity. The list is the result of an extensive analysis of a dozen national critical mineral strategies from leading economies and alliances, including the United States, Canada, Australia, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and NATO. From 55 unique minerals identified globally, the CMI's selection highlights those appearing on at least 7 of the 12 lists, offering an evidence-based snapshot of the minerals deemed most vital for future resilience, security, and industrial leadership.

"Joining the Critical Minerals Institute aligns with our broader mission of playing an active role in North America's critical minerals future," said Kelly Abbott, CEO of Global Tactical. "As geopolitical pressures and economic shifts accelerate demand for secure, domestic supply chains, organizations like CMI are crucial for bridging industry insight with policy momentum. We're excited to contribute to this important dialogue and help shape the path forward."

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The Company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: The exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, including the St. Anthony Property, the Ontario claims, and the newly staked Green Mine; The potential value and economic viability of these mineral assets; The growing demand for antimony and its impact on the Company's strategic initiatives; and the Company's ability to execute exploration programs, conduct geological assessments, and advance its assets towards potential resource development.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on various assumptions, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully conduct exploration and development activities, access to funding and infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and favorable market conditions for critical minerals.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Challenges in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals, or financing; Geological or technical difficulties in mineral exploration and extraction; Changes in market demand or commodity prices; and Unforeseen environmental or operational risks.

Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

