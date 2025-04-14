Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary March 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of March 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Matt Goss

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

TwentyFour Sales

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.



TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary March 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet March 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.