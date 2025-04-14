LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment manager Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that its Assets Under Management for the third quarter declined about 5 percent to $46.2 billion from $48.8 billion in the second quarter. The latest period Assets Under Management comprise of positive investment performance of $1.3 billion and net outflows of $3.9 billion.The company noted that Emerging Markets performed well over the three months to 31 March with the main indices returning between +2% and +4%. The performance was underpinned by economic resilience in emerging economies, positive developments in China's technology sector, and currency movements including a weak US dollar and a stronger euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX