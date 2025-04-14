Anzeige
Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/127404866 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.

Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
elitsa.blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98356da2-ac47-47d2-8e8b-efe4ddd16501)
  • Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/306b732a-ac2e-45e8-b92d-87a35a02673d)
  • Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce036de8-b662-467b-b776-56c3b978ea1e)
  • Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71cbe94b-be28-409f-b4e3-aaad1a845510)
  • Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b77620ed-4654-4255-b9d8-a23a00ac9e7d)
  • Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c26e1116-f182-47d9-bdd5-294046da5635)
  • Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87458469-18bd-4f93-b529-8490300ae12a)
  • Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/efa2ff42-23dc-4555-abb1-83c38eed2bae)
  • Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d310c5d-f1d6-4ca1-8946-53267ee150d4)
  • Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52ddd6d7-8b95-4b8d-add1-f70e3c8bce3a)

