Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/127404866 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.
Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.
The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting
Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.
Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
elitsa.blessi@hydro.com
Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98356da2-ac47-47d2-8e8b-efe4ddd16501)
- Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/306b732a-ac2e-45e8-b92d-87a35a02673d)
- Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce036de8-b662-467b-b776-56c3b978ea1e)
- Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71cbe94b-be28-409f-b4e3-aaad1a845510)
- Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b77620ed-4654-4255-b9d8-a23a00ac9e7d)
- Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c26e1116-f182-47d9-bdd5-294046da5635)
- Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87458469-18bd-4f93-b529-8490300ae12a)
- Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/efa2ff42-23dc-4555-abb1-83c38eed2bae)
- Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d310c5d-f1d6-4ca1-8946-53267ee150d4)
- Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52ddd6d7-8b95-4b8d-add1-f70e3c8bce3a)