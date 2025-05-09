OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OL) held its Annual General Meeting or AGM on May 9, 2025, where shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.This includes a dividend distribution of NOK 2.25 per share and a capital reduction through the cancellation of treasury shares and redemption of shares held by the Norwegian State.The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 9, 2025, and registered with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository by May 13, 2025. Shares will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2025.Two shareholder-submitted proposals were also presented, but neither was approved. Supporting documents and responses from the Board are available on the company's website. The full AGM minutes are published at hydro.com/generalmeeting.Friday NHY.OL closed at NOK 57.76 or 3.11% higher on the Oslo Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX