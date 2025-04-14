The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 15 April 2025 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.

ISIN: DK0060670776 Name: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn Volume before change: 16,980,115 shares (DKK 169,801,150) Change: 437,892 shares (DKK 4,378,920) Volume after change: 16,542,223 shares (DKK 165,422,230) Face value: DKK 10 Short name: SPKSJF Orderbook ID: 115948

