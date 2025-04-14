The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 15 April 2025 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.
|ISIN:
|DK0060670776
|Name:
|Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
|Volume before change:
|16,980,115 shares (DKK 169,801,150)
|Change:
|437,892 shares (DKK 4,378,920)
|Volume after change:
|16,542,223 shares (DKK 165,422,230)
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|SPKSJF
|Orderbook ID:
|115948
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
