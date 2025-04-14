Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 April 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,398.75p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,411.60p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.6%. There are currently 82,208,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

14 April 2025