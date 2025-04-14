Fabege AB: Interim report Jan-Mar 2025

Positive net letting but a slightly lower occupancy rate, stable net interest income and negative changes in value in the property portfolio resulted in a negative result after tax.

- After several quarters with negative net letting, we had a positive net letting this quarter, amounting to SEK 6m (-36).

- Leases of SEK 61m (25) were renegotiated with an average reduction in rental value of 4.8 percent (0.9). In addition, leases of SEK 89m (84) were extended on unchanged terms.

- Rental income amounted to SEK 865m (867). In an identical portfolio, income decreased by -2.7 percent compared to the previous year (10).

- Operating surplus decreased to SEK 600m (619). In an identical portfolio, operating surplus decreased by -5.5 percent (9).

- Turnover from housing development amounted to SEK 0m (141) with a gross profit of SEK -6m (1).

- The surplus ratio amounted to 69 percent (71).

- Net interest income amounted to SEK -242m (-240).

- Property management profit amounted to SEK 285m (329).

- Realized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -37m (3) and unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -565m (-1,381).

- Profit for the period after tax amounted to SEK -151m (-699), corresponding to SEK -0.48 per share (-2.22).

-After several quarters with negative net letting, we had a positive net letting this quarter. However, the political turbulence of recent weeks is again contributing to increased uncertainty. Looking a little further ahead, we believe that with a stronger economy, office employment will increase again. Our focus now is to have a close relationship with our tenants, to increase the occupancy rate in the existing stock and to create the conditions for future projects and growth, says Stefan Dahlbo, CEO.

