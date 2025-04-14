Mitsumi Distribution at GITEX Africa 2025: Expanding Horizons with Global Brand Alliances

Strengthening IT Distribution Across Africa with Strategic Partnerships

MARRAKECH, Morocco, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsumi Distribution, a leading technology distributor across the Middle East and Africa, is proud to unveil a bold new chapter in its growth journey. With the signing of new partnerships with global technology leaders, Mitsumi is enhancing its commitment to deliver comprehensive, future-ready IT and enterprise solutions across the continent.

At this year's GITEX Africa, Mitsumi announced the addition of APC, SanDisk, PNY, and NETGEAR to its extensive portfolio - strengthening its position as the go-to distributor for end-to-end IT infrastructure, power, storage, and connectivity solutions.

Speaking from the show floor, Mitesh Shah, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Mitsumi Distribution, shared:

"At Mitsumi, we are focused on building strong alliances that add real value to our partners and customers across Africa. Our newly signed partnerships reflect our long-term vision to offer a comprehensive, best-in-class product portfolio that empowers businesses to thrive in today's digital-first world."

With the growing demand for enterprise IT upgrades, AI-driven computing, and secure network infrastructure, Mitsumi's expanded portfolio empowers its partners to address emerging market needs. From APC's critical power and cooling systems to SanDisk and PNY's high-speed data storage, and NETGEAR's smart networking solutions, these new partnerships enable Mitsumi to offer comprehensive solutions that meet the unique requirements of African enterprises.

Driving Digital Transformation Through Scalable Solutions

Mitsumi's strengthened portfolio comes at a time when businesses across Africa are fast-tracking their IT modernization strategies. With the upcoming end of support for legacy systems such as Windows 10, organizations are seeking trusted technology partners who can provide dependable, future-proof infrastructure. Mitsumi, with its vast network of vendors and in-country presence, is uniquely positioned to support this transition.

In addition to supplying innovative hardware and software, Mitsumi offers value-added services including channel development, logistics optimization, and technical support - ensuring partners gain speed, efficiency, and resilience in their operations.

Localized Strategy, Continental Impact

What sets Mitsumi apart is its deep-rooted commitment to local markets. With offices, warehouses, and expert teams across North, East, West, and Southern Africa, Mitsumi ensures rapid deployment, localized support, and tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes.

By bridging the gap between global innovation and local execution, Mitsumi continues to play a vital role in advancing Africa's digital infrastructure and empowering regional growth.

Visit Mitsumi at GITEX Africa 2025

Industry professionals, tech leaders, and channel partners are invited to Hall 5, Stand 5C-50 over the next two days to meet Mitsumi's experts, explore its growing portfolio, and discover how it's redefining IT distribution in Africa and the Middle East.

About Mitsumi Distribution

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology distributor specializing in IT, Telco, AI, and enterprise solutions across Africa and the Middle East. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi has built a reputation for delivering world-class products, strategic partnerships, and exceptional service to businesses throughout the region.

