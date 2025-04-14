Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Appointment of VP Engineering and Transition of Chief Financial Officer

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSX-V:SGD)(OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the expansion of its management team through appointment of Victor Vdovin, MBA, P.Eng., to Vice President of Engineering along with Lauren McDougall, CPA, CMA, to Chief Financial Officer, replacing Matthew Roma who will be departing the Company on [May 4th, 2025] but will continue as consultant during a transitionary period.

Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Snowline Gold, I would like to thank Matt for his years of dedicated and high-quality service to the Company. During Matt's tenure, the company has grown from a small, grassroots company to a leading junior explorer and nascent developer today. We are grateful for his efforts and wish him the very best going forward."

Mr. Berdahl continued, "I am delighted to welcome Victor and Lauren to Snowline's senior management team. "Both individuals bring a strong work ethic and highly relevant experience to Snowline at a key time for the Company, as we take big steps to rapidly and responsibly advance our flagship Valley gold deposit on our 100%-owned Rogue Project.

Management Appointments:

Victor Vdovin, VP Engineering: Mr. Vdovin brings over 20 years of relevant engineering experience to Snowline, having held advanced engineering and leadership positions with Newmont, Goldcorp and Centerra, working on projects including Penasquito, Los Filos and Kumtor. Most recently, he served as Head of Technical Services for Greece at Eldorado Gold. Mr. Vdovin is a licensed Professional Engineer through the Professional Engineers of Ontario. He holds an MSc in Applied Geotechnics from the Camborne School of Mines in Camborne, UK and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Lauren McDougall, Chief Financial Officer: Ms. McDougall has 15 years of experience in corporate finance roles within the mining industry. Her most recent position was CFO and Corporate Secretary of NorthWest Copper Corp. commencing in 2021, following its transition from Sun Metals Corp., where she served as CFO and Corporate Secretary from 2018 to 2021. Ms. McDougall is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA). She holds a BCom in Finance and International Business from Carleton University.

STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

In addition, the Company announces the award of an aggregate of 175,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan to officers of the Company. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such restricted share units over a three-year period.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan to offers of the Company. The options are exercisable for one share each at $8.29 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over 2.5 years.

ABOUT ROGUE

Snowline Gold's 100%-owned Rogue Project, in Canada's Yukon Territory, covers a 60 x 30 km cluster of intrusions in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt known as the Rogue Plutonic Complex, including the Company's flagship Valley gold deposit.

Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed Valley from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource, with 4.05 Moz gold Indicated mineral resource at 1.66 g/t Au and an additional 3.26 Moz Inferred mineral resource at 1.25 g/t Au within a pit-shell constraint. The resource estimate numbers are supported by the technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Rogue Gold Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate," authored by Heather Burrell, P. Geo., Daniel J. Redmond, P. Geo., and Steven C. Haggarty, P. Eng., with an effective date of May 15, 2024.

Exploration of the open Valley deposit is ongoing. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), geologically similar to multi-million-ounce RIRGS deposits currently in production, like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska, but with substantially higher gold grades. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

The Rogue Plutonic Complex hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. For these reasons, Snowline considers the Rogue Project to have district-scale potential to host additional Valley-like gold systems.

Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus. The Valley deposit is one of a cluster of prospective reduced intrusion-related gold targets on the broader 30 x 60 km Rogue Project, within a broader emerging district almost entirely controlled by Snowline.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the potential creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the creation of a new arm of the Company, the progression of the Valley target past the exploration stage, the discovery potential within the Valley intrusion, the potential for investors to participate in multiple future discoveries, the Rogue project having district-scale prospectivity, the creation of a new gold district and the Company's plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire