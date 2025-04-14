Highlights:

Guy Le Bel has been appointed CEO, succeeding Stephen Stewart who will remain Chair of the Board and Advisor.

Le Bel brings over 30 years of experience in mine development, business development, and corporate strategy with senior leadership roles at major mining companies including Capstone Mining Corp. and Quadra FNX Mining Ltd.

Denis McNichols has been promoted to Vice President of Exploration, succeeding Charles Beaudry, who remains a director of the Company.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Le Bel as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Le Bel succeeds Stephen Stewart, who remains actively involved with the Company as Chair of the Board and Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Le Bel brings over 30 years of experience in mine development, business development, and corporate strategy with senior leadership roles at major mining companies including Capstone Mining Corp. and Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Over the past year as President of XXIX, he has played a pivotal role in defining the Company's development plan and leading technical, engineering, and economic studies for the Opemiska Copper Project.

"Guy is the right leader at the right time for XXIX," said Stewart. "His mine development background and strategic insight are exactly what the Company needs as we transition into the next phase. After five years as CEO, it's the right moment for new leadership, and I have full confidence in Guy to move the Company forward."

As CEO, Mr. Le Bel will oversee all operations and strategic planning. "I'm honoured to lead XXIX at this exciting time," said Le Bel. "We are advancing two of Eastern Canada's most promising copper assets. Over the past year, I've had the privilege of helping shape our development strategy, and I look forward to driving Opemiska through the next stages of engineering, permitting, and ultimately, production. I'm equally excited to continue working closely with Denis McNichols, whose leadership at Opemiska and exploration insight at Thierry have been instrumental to our progress."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Denis McNichols to Vice President, Exploration, succeeding Charles Beaudry, who remains on the Board. Mr. McNichols has been a key technical leader for XXIX since its inception and has been central to the Company's understanding and advancement of both the Opemiska and Thierry Projects.

"Denis brings deep knowledge of our assets and an explorer's curiosity with a developer's mindset," added Le Bel. "He has played a foundational role in the progress we've made at Opemiska and is already identifying and unlocking new opportunities at Thierry. His promotion ensures strong continuity and technical depth as we continue to grow."

These appointments mark a new chapter in the Company's evolution, focused on operational execution, disciplined development, and unlocking long-term shareholder value.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper Projects, two of Canada's most strategically located copper assets. The Opemiska Project, Canada's highest-grade copper resource, spans 21,300 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau district and benefits from extensive infrastructure, including nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A January 2024 resource update showed an increase of 16% in contained Copper Equivalent (CuEq) and a 10% grade boost, including 87.3 million tonnes at 0.93% CuEq (Measured & Indicated), with additional Out-of-Pit resources.

The Thierry Project in Pickle Lake, Ontario, is a past-producing copper-nickel mine with substantial infrastructure, including road, rail, power, and airport access. It produced 5.8Mt @ 1.13% Cu and 0.14% Ni from open pit and underground operations between 1976-1982.

With these two high-potential projects, XXIX has established itself as a leading copper developer in Eastern Canada, focused on delivering long-term value in a world that increasingly demands secure, responsible copper supply.

For further information, please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV under the new name and new stock ticker. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth above and elsewhere in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are given only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248362

SOURCE: XXIX Metal Corp.