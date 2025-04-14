WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported Monday higher profit in its first quarter, with higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses. Meanwhile, earnings per share missed market estimates.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, MTB shares were losing around 2.5 percent to trade at $154.00.In its first quarter, net income available to shareholders grew to $547 million from last year's $505 million. Earnings per share were $3.32, up from $3.02 a year ago.Net operating income was $594 million, compared to prior year's $543 million. Net operating earnings per share were $3.38, compared to $3.09 last year.The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $3.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Net interest income grew to $1.70 billion from prior year's $1.68 billion. Net interest income - taxable-equivalent was $1.71 billion, up from $1.69 billion a year ago.The provision for credit losses was $130 million in the first quarter, compared with $200 million in the first quarter of 2024.Noninterest income grew to $611 million from $580 million a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX