Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Secures U.S. Trademark from USPTO, Seeks to Accelerate IP and AI Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

Classover Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:KIDZ, KIDZW), a leader in live, interactive online learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary Class Over Inc. ("Classover"), announced today that it has received official trademark registration for the "Classover" mark from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This federal registration strengthens the Company's brand protection across a wide range of educational and digital learning services and underscores its leadership in the development of next-generation AI tutoring platforms.

With this trademark now secured, Classover is accelerating efforts to expand its intellectual property portfolio and strengthen its AI capabilities through a targeted acquisition strategy. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to acquire:

Educational technology platforms and AI-based learning tools;

Proprietary training datasets, including recorded lessons, annotated instruction, and structured pedagogical content to enhance the depth and quality of its AI tutor agents;

Established brands and emerging education ventures aligned with Classover's K-12 and supplemental learning ecosystem.

Classover currently holds a proprietary dataset comprising over 300,000 hours of live, instructor-led teaching sessions. This dataset serves as the foundation for training the Company's AI tutor agents-intelligent systems designed to deliver human-like instruction through adaptive pacing, interactive guidance, and real-time feedback. The Company's AI-powered tutoring platform is currently in development and is currently planned for a public launch in 2026.

By acquiring additional datasets and IP assets, Classover aims to enhance the accuracy, adaptability, and subject coverage of its AI agents-enabling broader applications across grade levels, disciplines, and learner demographics, both in the U.S. and internationally.

As part of its broader growth roadmap, Classover's acquisition strategy is also intended to:

Accelerate the launch of new AI features and instructional formats;

Differentiate its products through exclusive technologies, content, and tools;

Expand the Company's offerings into adjacent markets, including adult education, standardized test preparation, and multilingual instruction.

With a secured brand identity and a focused expansion strategy, Classover seeks to lead the transformation of digital education through scalable, AI-powered learning experiences.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover has rapidly emerged as a leader in educational technology, specializing in live online courses for K-12 students worldwide. Offering a diverse curriculum tailored to different learning levels and interests, Classover empowers students through personalized instruction, innovative course design, and cutting-edge AI technology. From creativity-driven programs to competitive test preparation, Classover is dedicated to redefining education through accessible, high-quality learning experiences.

