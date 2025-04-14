G-QuAT Memorandum of Understanding strengthens IonQ's presence in the APAC region with the intent to support the advancement of quantum computing in Japan

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT), a division of one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology's (AIST). This memorandum facilitates cooperation between IonQ and G-QuAT intended to advance quantum computing technologies in Japan.

G-QuAT is AIST's initiative focused on developing advanced hybrid-quantum computing technologies with artificial intelligence, and aims to advance quantum research and development, accelerate real-world use cases and build a global quantum business ecosystem.

The intent of this MOU is for G-QuAT and IonQ to work together to facilitate G-QuAT prospectively obtaining access to IonQ Forte-class quantum computers through the IonQ Cloud that supports collaborative research, development, and innovation. This MOU reflects both companies' shared vision to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum technologies in Japan's research and technology industries.

"Our expanded alliance with AIST marks an important step in IonQ's global expansion and deepens our engagement with the Japanese quantum market," said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. "We look forward to our further collaboration with G-QuAT to explore new quantum computing applications that can deliver transformative outcomes across industries."

Today's announcement marks the latest milestone in IonQ's alliance with AIST, which seeks to provide access to its Forte-class quantum computers to support the advancement of quantum technologies in Japan. According to McKinsey, Japan is making substantial progress toward its quantum computing goals with over $1.8 billion in public funding already announced and multiple government-sponsored research labs commissioned as of 2024.

"Our goal is to foster a robust, international quantum ecosystem and our collaboration with IonQ will bring us closer to achieving this," said G-QuAT Deputy Director, Mashiro Horibe. "We're excited to explore new R&D and application possibilities using IonQ's Forte quantum computer, and to make quantum computing accessible to researchers, enterprises and institutions both in Japan and globally."

Today's announcement builds on IonQ's global momentum, including the unveiling of its first quantum computer in Europe in partnership with QuantumBasel. IonQ aspires to contribute to the advancement of quantum technology and workforce development worldwide. This non-binding MOU shows IonQ's ongoing focus on contributing to the growth of Japan's quantum economy and in the APAC region.

For more information about IonQ, please visit www.ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the terms "accelerate," "accessible," "achieving," "advancement," "aimed," "aims," "alliance," "aspires," "available," "build," "can," "collaboration," "contribute,' "contributing," "cooperation," "cutting-edge," "delivering," "development," "expansion," "explore," "facilitate," "foster," "further," "growth," "innovative," "intended," "intent," "impactful," "latest," "leader," "look forward," "making," "ongoing," "possibilities," "prospectively," "seeks," "solving," "support," "work together," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans; the effectiveness and future impacts of IonQ's offerings available today; and the scalability, viability, accessibility, importance, and impact of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its technical roadmap; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's ability to export its technologies; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers around the world; IonQ's ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ's customers deciding or declining to further collaborations or extend engagements into new phases; changes in government spending or policy that may affect IonQ's customers; and risks associated with government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow governments to unilaterally terminate or modify engagements for convenience. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250414970275/en/

Contacts:

IonQ Media contact:

Jane Mazur

jane.mazur@ionq.co

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.co