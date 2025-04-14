HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in March after easing to more than a 4-year low in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in February, which was the weakest inflation since December 2020.The rising of consumer prices from one year back was curbed most by reductions in the average interest rate on housing loans, the price of electricity, and consumer credits, the agency said.Meanwhile, the overall upward trend in consumer prices was driven by increases in general hospital fees, maintenance charges, and the price of coffee.Utility costs were 2.0 percent cheaper compared to last year, and transport costs dropped by 1.0 percent. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.56 percent.Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained flat in March versus a 0.3 percent increase in February.The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a faster pace of 1.8 percent annually in March versus 1.5 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX