Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (TSXV: PCRX) will be participating in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



Dates:

Monday May 5, 2025 - Tuesday May 6, 2025



Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET



Location:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6



Grady Brown, CEO will be speaking at 2:30 ET ON Tuesday, May 6th. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

Members of PharmaCorp Rx Inc. management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (TSXV: PCRX) has acquired and continues to operate three Canadian-based pharmacies under the PharmaChoice banner. Through a Strategic Alliance Agreement, PharmaChoice Canada Inc. ("PCC") assigned PCRX the exclusive right-of-first refusal to acquire all PCC-bannered stores. This agreement provides PCRX with a robust acquisition pipeline, covering the ~1,100 independent pharmacies currently under the PCC banner, as well as future stores that join PCC's banner program, which is growing by ~40+ stores annually. Additionally, PCRX has the ability and intends to pursue acquisitions of non-PCC-bannered stores.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.