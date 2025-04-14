Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Jason Letto as Vice President, Exploration and Masanao Kusui as General Manager, Business Administration. The Company also announces that Fraser MacCorquodale has transitioned to Senior Technical Advisor.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Japan Gold has completed a year of refining corporate strategy and evaluating and prioritizing its project portfolio. Fraser has been instrumental in bringing his vast experience and specialized exploration talents to focus on these tasks. The Company is now strengthening its leadership through the strategic management appointment of Jason Letto, as VP Exploration. Jason will drive the next phase of Japan Gold exploration and discovery, by focussing on new search space in our district scale opportunities to unlock their potential. Masanao will lead our streamlined Tokyo-based management team with the diverse skills necessary to match our priorities going forward."

Mr. MacCorquodale will serve as Senior Technical Advisor focussing on technical guidance for the Company's discovery team. He has successfully completed an extensive review of the Japan Gold portfolio, to prioritize and advance exploration targets, implement internal controls to enhance and streamline target generation, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Mr. MacCorquodale has selected a highly skilled team to advance the Company's priority targets with focussed drill programs and will provide valuable technical expertise as the Company explores district scale potential on Kyushu and Hokkaido islands.

Mr. MacCorquodale commented, "We have spent the last twelve months repositioning our approach to discovery through redefining our search space and target size, identifying the Company's key exploration targets and strengthening the capability of the exploration team. The Company is now well positioned, under the leadership of Jason Letto, to undertake the next phase of our discovery program. I look forward in my new role, to working closely with Jason and to continue to provide technical support to the team."

Mr. Letto brings extensive geological expertise to his new position as Vice President, Exploration, as he develops and oversees the Company's gold exploration programs in Japan. Previously at Vale for 21 years, culminating in the position of Manager of Exploration, Voisey's Bay, Mr. Letto worked on a wide range of projects and commodities globally, including gold exploration and projects in Asia. He has a proven track record in mineral discovery, including 6 significant mineral deposits and additions to mineral resource inventories across Inferred, Indicated and Measured resource classifications. His experience in leading teams on projects from greenfield exploration to advanced pre-feasibility studies, and expertise in advanced exploration targeting methods on large prospective land packages, demonstrates his ability to prioritize a pipeline of targets and drive successful discoveries.

Mr. Kusui has been appointed to the role of General Manager, Business Administration, responsible for managing the Company's office in Tokyo, overseeing all aspects of Japan Gold KK, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary that manages the administration of prospecting rights, accounting and logistics in Japan. Mr. Kusui worked for Marubeni Group, a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate, specializing in industrial machinery, before transitioning to the mining industry and subsequently worked with junior exploration and mining companies. Mr. Kusui has been with Japan Gold for 7 years and assumes the position from Mr. Nojima, past GM Business Administration, who will continue to serve as an Advisor to the Company, providing his extensive knowledge of the Japanese mining industry. Previously, Mr. Nojima was the General Manager of Sumitomo Corporation, specializing in mineral resources and investment globally.

The Company also announces the retirement of Dr. Kotaro Ohga as Chief Engineer and would like to thank Dr. Ohga for his valuable contributions, over many years, as the liaison between Japan Gold and the Japanese government while also offering invaluable insight and expertise into permitting, exploration and drilling programs in Hokkaido. The Company also announces the departure of Mr. Andrew Rowe, who previously served as Exploration Manager and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$7,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. DVX Capital Markets is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm with offices in New York, Toronto and London. ITG's head office is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4, Canada.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

