Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48), ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, is pleased to announce its first successful cross-selling initiative as Claratti delivers SD-WAN service to SLS Advisory. This milestone marks Claratti's first SD-WAN implementation, and demonstrates the synergistic potential created through the acquisition of Claratti.

SLS Advisory, a premier accounting and business advisory firm based in West Perth, Western Australia, has been a loyal Claratti customer since May 2017, relying on the company for all its IT needs. With more than 40 staff serving over 4,000 clients across Australia, SLS Advisory has fully embraced Claratti's comprehensive TaaS model across their operations. The addition of Turnium's proprietary SD-WAN solution marks the next step in their digital transformation.

"We are delighted to see Claratti deliver its first SD-WAN solution to SLS Advisory," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium Technology Group Inc. "This achievement validates our cross-selling strategy and demonstrates the strategic value of our Claratti acquisition. By integrating Turnium's SD-WAN technology into Claratti's service offering, we're enabling their clients like SLS Advisory to position themselves at the forefront of innovation in the professional services sector, ensuring superior connectivity, enhanced security, and streamlined operations."

Ben Coleman, Managing Director of SLS Advisory, shared his perspective on the expanded partnership, "Claratti has been the foundation of our IT infrastructure for nearly eight years, proving invaluable during challenging periods like the COVID-19 lockdowns, and supporting our everyday operations with exceptional reliability. Adding Turnium's SD-WAN solution was a natural progression to further strengthen our technical capabilities and enhance the service we provide to our 4,000+ clients nationwide."

The implementation of Turnium's SD-WAN solution provides SLS Advisory with several key advantages:

Enhanced network resilience with automatic failover capabilities

Improved application performance across multiple locations

Simplified network management with centralized controls

Advanced security features to protect sensitive client data

Scalable infrastructure to support continued business growth

As Claratti's first SD-WAN customer, SLS Advisory exemplifies how forward-thinking professional service firms can leverage Claratti's comprehensive TaaS approach, now enhanced with Turnium's advanced networking solutions, to drive operational excellence and maintain competitive advantage in an increasingly digital business environment. This successful implementation showcases the expanded value proposition that Turnium and Claratti together can deliver to customers.

About SLS Advisory

SLS Advisory is a trusted mid-sized accounting and business advisory firm based in West Perth, WA. With over 40 staff serving more than 4,000 clients nationwide, SLS specializes in business development, taxation accounting, superannuation planning, and financial strategy for small to medium-sized enterprises.

For more information: https://www.slsadvisory.com.au/

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

