Research to explore Promino's patented amino acid blend in addressing treatment-related muscle wasting in two of the most prevalent cancers among women and men

Study led by Dr. Patrick Gunning, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry and Molecular Therapeutics, University of Toronto and University of Glasgow

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce the launch of its second round of preclinical studies evaluating the effects of Promino, a patented essential amino acid (EAA) blend, on muscle preservation and systemic health during chemotherapy treatment for breast and prostate cancer - the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women and men, respectively.

The preclinical trials will be conducted using murine models and aim to provide critical insights into the role of Promino's clinically formulated EAA blend in counteracting the severe muscle loss (cachexia) often associated with chemotherapy. The studies are being led by Dr. Patrick Gunning, a globally recognized medicinal chemist and Chief Scientific Advisor to Promino.

Addressing a Widespread and Underserved Need in Oncology Support

Breast cancer affects more than 2.3 million women globally each year[1], while prostate cancer impacts over 1.4 million men annually[2]. Despite advances in oncology, many patients suffer significant declines in muscle mass and function during chemotherapy, impairing both treatment tolerance and recovery outcomes.

"These preclinical studies represent a critical step toward understanding how targeted amino acid formulations can support patients undergoing highly demanding chemotherapy protocols," said Dr. Patrick Gunning, Chief Scientific Advisor to Promino. "Preserving muscle mass and function is not only about quality of life, it may also influence treatment outcomes and recovery trajectories. We're excited to be advancing this vital research."

Rooted in Breakthrough Science by Leading Researchers

Promino's formulation was developed by Dr. Robert Wolfe of the University of Arkansas, leaders in amino acid science and pioneers in the study of muscle metabolism. Their patented EAA blend is optimized to stimulate muscle protein synthesis, even in the face of metabolic stress such as surgical recovery and extreme metabolic deficit.

Toward a Dedicated Oncology Line for Patients and Providers

This latest preclinical initiative will not only help inform Promino's future clinical roadmap but also support the development of a Promino line specifically tailored to oncology care with the goal of providing patients, healthcare systems, and medical professionals with targeted nutritional tools to help combat treatment-related muscle wasting.

"This is a landmark moment for Promino and the science behind our proprietary amino acid blend," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "We are uniquely positioned to lead the intersection of clinical nutrition and cancer care. Our goal is to deliver Promino as a precision nutritional therapy that supports better treatment tolerance, faster recovery, and stronger quality of life."

Next Steps

The new preclinical studies follow encouraging initial data and are designed to meet rigorous scientific standards. Results will inform future human trials and potential clinical collaborations with leading oncology institutions in North America.

For more information on Promino's research pipeline and commitment to innovation in clinical nutrition, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

