WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) announced that Gavin Hattersley has informed the company and the Board that he intends to retire from the company and as a member of the Board, by December 31, 2025. The Board is launching a search led by the Governance Committee to identify and appoint the next CEO. The Committee will benefit from its existing CEO-succession process and will consider internal and external candidates.'Gavin has been a steady hand at the wheel as CEO, navigating through incredible challenges that no one could ever have predicted while guiding our company to growth, strengthening our foundation, and setting us up for an even brighter future to come,' said Board Chair Geoff Molson.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX