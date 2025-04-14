WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian-owned family discount store Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced a partnership on Monday with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) amd Uber Eats to provide on-demand delivery across Canada.This move aligns with Giant Tiger's plan to meet market dynamics and customer demand for faster, more convenient shopping options.Giant Tiger is now available on both platforms with locations in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.In the pre-market hours, DoorDash's stock is trading at $183, up 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX