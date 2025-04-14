Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - ArcStone Canada Inc., a subsidiary of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone"), a premier cross-border financial services firm based in Toronto, New York City, and Dallas, proudly announces the release of its report on Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) (OTCQB: REVVF), an emerging leader in the renewable energy sector.

ArcStone's in-depth analysis highlights Revolve's strategic focus on high-growth markets, robust project pipeline, and alignment with global trends fueling electrification and sustainability. The report outlines key drivers of Revolve's potential for significant growth, including its diversified asset portfolio and scalable operational model.

"We're thrilled to showcase Revolve as a standout in the renewable energy sector," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, CEO of ArcStone. "Our research highlights their capacity to deliver sustainable value in a dynamic global market."

The full report is available exclusively to ArcStone clients via the ArcStone Financial Pulse platform (www.arcstonefinancialpulse.com). Interested investors and stakeholders can request access or learn more by contacting our research team at info@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York, Dallas, and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our strategic relationship with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services including comprehensive advisory, investment, and growth strategies to our clients.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a research report, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. ArcStone Canada Inc is not a registered dealer or underwriter under applicable securities legislation. Readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult independent financial advisors before making investment decisions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248394

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.